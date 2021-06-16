Enrica Lexie case: SC closes criminal case against Italian Marines in India | Kochi News







In view of the arbitral tribunal’s decision under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) already accepted by India, a bank of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah made an agreement to invest the compensation amount of Rs 4 crore each for fisher families dead and $ 2 billion to the owner of the St Antony ship so that families would not rub it away.

Writing the bench order, Justice Shah said of the award, Italy is mandated to initiate criminal proceedings against two Marines Massimilano Latorre and Salvatore Girone without any loss of time. Now, the Republic of Italy will resume its criminal investigation into the events of 15 February 2012, and it is further directed that the Union of India, the Republic of Italy and the State of Kerala cooperate with each other in pursuing this investigation, she added.

That is, the evidence and witness statements gathered by the Kerala police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which were later entrusted with the case, would be required to be submitted to the Rome prosecutor’s office for the commencement of the trial. against two Marines, who while on board the ship Enrica Lexie had fired on the ship St Antony killing two fishermen, suspected to be pirates.

Regarding the compensation of 10 billion dollars paid by Italy over and 2.17 billion dollars already paid by it to the families of the victims, the jeweler said, We are pleased that the amount of compensation of 10 billion dollars over and over the former gratia the amount of compensation paid to the heirs of the deceased fishermen offered and deposited by the Italian Republic may be said to be a reasonable amount of compensation and may be said to be in the interest of the heirs of the deceased. We are of the opinion that this is a convenient case to close all proceedings in India, including criminal proceedings in the exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.

Judges Banerjee and Shah said, however, at the same time, while disbursing the amount of compensation to the heirs of the deceased fishermen, ie Rs 4 million for the dependents / heirs of each deceased, their interest is also required to be protected so that the amount of compensation paid to them is not repaid by investing the amount on behalf of the dependents / heirs of each deceased in a fixed deposit in a national bank for some time and they will be paid the periodic interest accrued by them.

Stoli transferred the amount of Rs 10 billion deposited in the SC register from the Union of India to the High Court of Kerala and requested that the HP Chief Justice appoint a judge to pass the proper disbursement / investment order of the amount to be ‘is paid to the heirs of each deceased (4 Cro Rs each) in order to protect the interest of the heirs and to ensure that compensation is properly received by the heirs and not misused / misused.

