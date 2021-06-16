Dr. Holohan to appear before the Exit committee to discuss how to antigen test

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will appear before an Oireachtas Committee this afternoon to discuss the use of antigen testing in relation to aviation and travel.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has opposed the use of rapid tests among the general public.

The tests are used in many EU countries and the government’s chief scientific adviser Dr Mark Ferguson has written a report advocating their use, which has been approved by the government.

A meeting of the Oireachtas Transport committee last week heard from numerous experts advocating their use and ended with a call to the CMO to explain its opposition to them.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Cathaoirleach Committee Chairman Kieran ODonnell said they welcome Dr. Holohan and his colleagues to accept the invitation to appear before the committee.

The Committee believes that rapid antigen testing should now be part of the public health package for Covid-19 along with PCR testing. They do not mutually exclude. In fact, they can be compliments, ODonnell said.

Many other countries have adopted rapid antigen testing and it is actually allowed under the EU Digital Covid Certificate, which Ireland is introducing. We need to ensure that our airline industry is not put at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to using rapid antigen testing, he said.

ODonnell noted that the committee has already recommended that a pilot antigen testing scheme be deployed on a specific air route from Ireland. He said the committee will discuss the proposal with Dr Holohan today.

Along with PCR testing, rapid antigen testing has a positive role in fighting Covid-19 thus detecting and reducing the risk of contracting and spreading the virus, ODonnell said.

Importantly, anything that helps reduce the risks from the coronavirus should be used, he said.

ODonnell said the committee has already held a number of public hearings on the role that rapid antigen testing can play in aviation, travel and other sectors.

We have heard from world-renowned experts, Professor Mark Ferguson, Chief Scientific Adviser to Governments and Harvard Professor Michael Mina, who both provided clear scientific evidence as to why rapid antigen testing should be part of the public health package for Covid-19 in addition to PCR testing he said.

We hope to discuss this science and related issues, including developments around the Delta variant with respect to the UK, with Dr Holohan and his NPHET colleagues.

Previous meetings

Last week, the committee heard from Professor Michael Mina, who said there has been confusion about the use of antigen testing, not just in Ireland but around the world.

He argued that, in some cases, they might prove more effective than PCR testing, which is the most widely used and accepted test in Ireland.

He said the 50% sensitivity level associated with antigen tests should be considered in the broader context of the purpose of testing.

Dr Mina said: If you are trying to limit the spread, then the speed of getting a result is much more critical than getting any ounce of sensitivity to detect virus RNA.

He said that while PCR tests are more sensitive, they will detect the virus in a person for up to 30 days, much longer than the infectivity period, estimated between 10 and 14 days.

Antigen testing, on the other hand, will miss low levels of the virus but very well reveal its presence at a time when a person is contagious, he said.

He argued that this could make them more effective than PCR tests when it comes to international travel.

The government is currently requesting PCR tests taken 72 hours before the departure of flights.

Mina argued that a person could still become infectious in the period between taking a PCR test and boarding a flight, something that is less likely to happen with a rapid antigen test taken the day of the flight.

He also argued that daily testing would ultimately be a more effective long-term solution than mandatory quarantine measures for people entering the country.

Mina defended their use at sporting events, saying the antigen of all spectators taken in the hours before an event could reduce the risk of transmission by 90 to 95%.

Last month, NPHET strongly recommended against the use of antigen testing, in response to those going on sale at the Lidl supermarket, at a cost of 25 for a pack of five.

Today’s committee meeting will take place at 12.30 and will also be attended by representatives of NPHET, Dr. Ronan Glynn, Professor Philip Nolan, Dr Cillian de Gascun, Professor Martin Cormican and Dr Mary Keogan.

Includes reporting by the Press Association