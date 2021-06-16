US Coronavirus: York Reaches Vaccine Point, Joins California in Reopening





“This is an important day and we deserve it because it has been a long, long way,” said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. “Now we can come back to life as we know it.”

At least 70% of New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, prompting the removal of pandemic mitigation measures.

“I’m very happy about this. I think as long as we are safe, it’s very good,” San Francisco resident Jim Bloedau told CNN. “Go out and get vaccinated. It’s safe and everyone should take care of themselves and each other.”

Reopenings are taking place in the two states that have seen the most deaths from Covid-19 – California with more than 63,000 and New York with 53,500. On Tuesday, the death toll in the US from the pandemic exceeded 600,000. Cuomo noted that at one point, his country had a Covid-19 positivity rate of 48.16% – once the highest level of positivity in the world. The governor said the positivity rate is now 0.40% – the lowest level in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University. “We were alone and it was scary. It was like living through a science fiction movie … people left New York, but others stayed and others fought,” Cuomo said. “Where are we today? We have the lowest level of positivity in the United States. … We literally went from the worst to the first.” All state-mandated restrictions were immediately lifted in all commercial and social settings, including requests for social gatherings, capacity restrictions, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection protocols, and contact tracking. Mask requirements will continue in pre-K premises, public transportation and healthcare facilities, Cuomo said. “We are not just surviving. We are not in our homes afraid to go out,” the governor said. “We are not in our homes disinfecting everything we can see. Life is not about survival. Life is about flourishing.” The governor also announced that all state assets, including the Empire State Building, will be illuminated in blue and gold on Tuesday evening. Moreover, fireworks displays will take place at 9:15 pm ET in various locations across the state on Tuesday night. Cuomo warned that there are still things to worry about as New York recovers. “We still have to look at these variants of interest. We still have to be careful.” Variants of concern worry experts As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, it has become more contagious – including variants Alpha (B.1.1.7) and Delta (B.1.617.2). Both types are now considered “ variants of concern from the American Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which added the Delta variant now accounts for nearly 10% of U.S. cases. This means that there is “evidence of an increase in transmissibility, more serious illness (eg increased hospitalization or death), significant reduction in antibody neutralization generated during infection or previous vaccination, reduced effectiveness of treatments or vaccines, or failures of diagnostic detection, ” thote CDC The Alpha variant is done dominant species in the United States . But cases of the Delta variant are growing. Recent studies suggest that the Delta variant is not just more contagious – it can also cause more serious illness than the Alpha variant. A study from Scotland published Monday revealed the Delta variant was associated with about twice the risk of hospitalization compared to the Alpha variant. Making the vaccinated can leave those variants. But experts say it is important to get vaccinated as soon as possible – before the virus turns into more troublesome strains. It is ‘chewing time’ to be vaccinated “I’m extremely concerned because the Delta variant is so aggressive in terms of transmission,” said Dr. Peter Hotez, director of the Texas Children’s Hospital Vaccine Development Center. “If we remember when we first spoke about the UK variant – variant B.1.1.7 across the British Isles that started in the South East of England – we would be horrified at how aggressively it was infecting people. It was a much higher level. broadcast, “Hotez said Tuesday. “This one, Delta, is even higher than that. And so basically what is happening is anyone who is not vaccinated is at a very high risk now of getting this Delta variant.” Hotez now said it was time for a “crisis” for qualified Americans – those ages 12 and up – to get vaccinated. “This is the time for everyone to be vaccinated, because even if you want to be vaccinated tomorrow or your teenage child tomorrow, it will take five to six weeks to get both those doses of the vaccine and then a week after that,” he said. . More contagious variants = more people need to be vaccinated, says the doctor “When a virus is more contagious, you have to have a higher percentage of the population that is protected – immunized – if you are going to stop the spread,” said Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “This virus will circulate in the world for a long time.” And the longer a virus spreads, the more chances there are for calving variants that are even more contagious, Offit said. But most Americans are not fully vaccinated – leaving them vulnerable to the Alpha and Delta variants. As of Tuesday, 52.6% of Americans had received at least one dose of the vaccine and 43.9% had been fully vaccinated, according to CDC data. The unit said by winter, when the virus is likely to grow again, the U.S. will have to get the number of people fully vaccinated up to 80% or higher to protect the population. The good news: While the spread of more contagious variants may be less curbed by vaccines, the level of protection still appears to be high, Offit said. “I think vaccines will keep you away from the hospital, keep you out of the ICU and stop you from dying,” he said. Those who have had Covid-19 should be vaccinated to be ‘bulletproof’, says researcher People who have been infected with Covid-19 appear to maintain their immune response for at least a year, according to a study published in the journal Nature The researchers reported that the memory cells of the human immune system continue to generate protection against Covid-19 for at least a year. Studies have shown that people who are cured of coronavirus infections may be vulnerable to new variants of the virus. But vaccines, especially mRNA vaccines such as those made by Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna, generate a strong response that protects humans from those variants. An additional boost with a vaccine could extend the protection that recovering patients have, the researchers said. “The data suggest that immunity in recovering individuals will last a long time and that recovering individuals receiving available mRNA vaccines will produce antibodies and memory B cells that should be protective against circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants,” they wrote. researchers. “Antibodies produced by memory cells evolved to increase width and strength,” said molecular immunologist Michel Nussenzweig of Rockefeller University, who worked on the study. Nussenzweig said the study should encourage people who previously had Covid-19 to be vaccinated if they have not already done so. “Yes, they need to be vaccinated,” he said. “And if they do, they must be bulletproof for SARS-CoV-2.”

CNN’s Arman Azad, Maggie Fox, Naomi Thomas, Sarah Dean, Jen Christensen, Virginia Langmaid and Cheri Mossburg contributed to this report.

