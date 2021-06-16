COVID-19 News Summary: The Province enters Phase 1 of the trail to turn green at midnight, 3 new cases

New Brunswickhas achieved its first percent vaccination target of 75 percent and will enter the first phase toward the green COVID-19 recovery level at midnight, the province announced on Tuesday.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell also announced three new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 520,913 New Brunswickers have now received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine, she said. This is 75.1 percent of the eligible population aged 12 years or older.

“We’re done. So a big finger up,” Russell said, calling it an “incredible milestone.”

The province may now begin to open up gradually and loosen some restrictions, she told a news conference.

Among the changes under Phase 1 of path to the green, 15 stable contacts will be eliminated and people from Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, Cumberland County in Nova Scotia, and Avignon andTmiscouata, Que., Will be able to visit without having to be isolated or tested.

International passengers and trucks will not be subject to isolation and testing requirements either.

Not only have we reached the first stage, the second stage is within days and hours. And the third stage can be within a few, three weeks ahead of schedule if we stay on track with what we are doing. – Blaine Higgs, Prime Minister

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs called the province’s progress “exciting.”

“Not only have we reached the first phase, the second phase is within days and hours. And the third phase could be within a few, three weeks too early if we stay on track with what we are doing,” he said.

The province had originally hoped to reach the Phase 1 target on June 7 and fell shyly a week later by 74.8 percent on Monday.

Russell thanked everyone who helped make the goal possible, from the Horizon and Vitalithealth networks that organized the clinics, to the pharmacists and other health care workers who administered the doses, to the people who rolled up their sleeves.

“We can be extremely proud of what we have achieved so far,” she said, “but we are not done yet.”

The county chief health officer thanked everyone involved in the vaccination campaign, saying it would make all New Brunswickers safer against the threat of further COVID-19 outbreaks. (Ryan Remiorz / The Canadian Press)

Russell expects case numbers to increase as borders open and new variants are introduced.

While Phase 3, when 75 percent of eligible New Brunswickers take their second dose, people should continue to follow Public Health measures such as wearing a mask in public, physical distancing, and regular hand washing, he advised she. They should also keep looking for COVID Symptoms and get tested if they develop, even if they are mild.

Russell said she is “very encouraged” by the second dose campaign so far.

Nearly 12 percent of eligible New Brunswickers are now fully vaccinated. That includes 18 percent of New Brunswickers 65 or older.

The goal to move to Phase 2 is for 20 percent of that age to be vaccinated in two doses by July 1st.

“We expect tens of thousands more to be fully vaccinated in the coming weeks,” Russell said, noting a record 26,000 people booked online appointments Monday when qualification expands to include anyone who received the first dose in April.

“When we reach our next goal, we will have two fingers up,” she said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell says 75 percent of eligible New Brunswickers have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine. 5:00 p.m.

The province started posting second dose data by age groups Panel COVID-19 Tuesday

Higgs said he is confident that phase 2 of the goal will be achieved by the end of the week.

“In fact, because of the impressive progress we have made, we are not attaching a specific timeline to this because we are very confident that we will be there so soon.”

Among the changesunder Phase 2, New Brunswick will open for the rest of Nova Scotia without the need for isolation or testing, and Canadian travelers who have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine will be allowed to enter the province without having to be isolated. Those who have not been vaccinated will also be allowed, but will be subject to isolation and testing requirements.

Hospital admissions should remain low and all health areas should remain in yellow COVID alarm levelto move on to the next stage.

Higgs also expects to reach Phase 3, the full reopening, “weeks” before August 2, New Brunswick Day, provided people “stay focused” and “keep the momentum moving.”

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs says New Brunswick will start moving towards greenery at midnight on Tuesday. 2:24

The Chief Health Officer encourages New Brunswickers to take the Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their first dose to get the first appointment available for their second dose, regardless of which mRNA vaccine is offered.

“They’re totally interchangeable,” Russell said, making a comparison taking Advil, Sister or ibuprofen for a headache. “The active ingredient works the same way and each is as effective as the other.”

People can book an online meeting through oneHorizon Clinic or VitalitHealth Network, or through aparticipating pharmacy.

On June 21, the right to second dose appointments will be extended to include everyone, as long as at least 28 days have passed since their first dose.

Liberal MLA gives news

Liberal House leader Guy Arseneaultbroke news about New Brunswick that reached the historic COVID moment on Tuesday in a morning post on Facebook.

“We will move to Green Phase 1 at midnight tonight as 75.1% of the NB population has received their first dose of the vaccine,” the MLA wrote for Campbellton-Dalhousie.

He quickly updated his public post to say New Brunswick “had to move” on Phase 1 at midnight. There will be a press conference at 2:30 p.m., he said.

Social Development Minister Bruce Fitch also confirmed to Radio Canada before the press conference that the vaccination rate with the first dose was over 75 percent.

Arseneaulthad also revealed in his Facebook post that 18 percent of New Brunswickers age 65 and older had taken the second dose. “The goal to move to Phase 2 is 20% by July 1.”

Prime Minister Blaine Higgs joins Power & Politics to discuss his province entering step one of its three-step reopening plan. 7:53

85 active cases

There are 85 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, the medical chief announced on Tuesday.

Seven people are hospitalized in New Brunswick, including two in an intensive care unit. A New Brunswicker is also hospitalized outside the province in an intensive care unit.

Here is the breakdown of three new cases:

Fredericton Region, Area 3, two cases:

A person 20 to 29 years old

A person 80 to 89

One is a contact of a previous case and the other is under investigation.

Bathurst Region, Area 6, one case:

This issue is a contact of the previous issue.

The three new COVID-19 cases announced Tuesday put the total number of active cases in the province at 85. (CBC)

New Brunswick has had 2,302 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, with 2,171 recurrences so far and 45 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 352,506 tests were performed, including 1,118 on Monday.

NS, PEI and NL will open in Atlantic Canada June 23rd

Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador all announced plans Tuesday to reopen to the rest of Atlantic Canada on June 23rd.

Nova Scotia Prime Minister Iain Rankin said residents of New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will no longer be isolated for 14 days when they enter the province.

“Our number of cases and hospitalizations are low and every day we are putting more and more vaccines in the arms of Nova Scotians,” Rankin said in a statement. “Low-key numbers across the Atlantic provinces are a signal that the right opening for our neighbors is the right step.”

The decision came in consultation with Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief health officer, and his public health team, who are constantly reviewing and evaluating the epidemiology, according to a press release.

“Epidemiology across the region is showing similar numbers, which allows us to ease border restrictions,” Strang said. “We will look at the situation closely; however, as we have done before, we will move quickly if we see the number of cases increasing.”

Talks with the other three Atlantic prime ministers are ongoing and Nova Scotia continues to work to coordinate the time to open for the rest of Canada, the announcement said.

Newfoundland and Labrador Prime Minister Andrew Furey said visitors from other Atlantic provinces would be able to enter without any testing or self-isolation requirements.

In a press release, the Prime Minister’s Office cited the high vaccination rate and low rate of COVID-19 infection across the Atlantic region as reasons for its decision.

Atlantic Canadians with at least one dose of vaccine will be able to visit the PEI without self-isolation, said Prime Minister Dennis King.

The changes have been made possible by the extent to which Icelanders are rolling up their sleeves for vaccines, he said, and by increased vaccine distributions.

Free bus travel to Saint John Vaccination Clinics

Saint John Transit is offering free bus trips on all regular lines to anyone traveling to and from the vaccination clinics held this week at the Exhibition Park.

Clinics operate by appointment only Wednesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There is also an AstraZeneca clinic that is held after the meeting only for people 55 and over on Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm.

People can book an appointment online throughhorizonHealth Network.

Upon boarding the bus, passengers only inform the bus driver that they are leaving or from the vaccination clinic, the city said in a press release.

The nearest bus stop is just a few steps away from the clinic, at the entrance to the Exhibition Park, alongRoute 31 Forest Glen. Riders must wear a mask at all times when traveling by any city bus.

Recent public exposure

Public Health has identified a potential public exposure to tokoronavirus in the Bathurst region, Area 6:

Ship Repair at Emelien Savoie Workshop, 11 Center St., Pigeon Hill, June 5 – June 11.

Public Health is offering the COVID-19 test to anyone who has been to a public exposure area, even if they are not experiencing any symptoms. Residents canlook for a test onlineor call Tele-Care 811.

People who experience one or more symptoms are also encouraged to get tested.

Previous public expositions

Public Health has identified numerous potential public exposures to the coronavirus in many communities across the province, so much so that it has stopped ranking them individually in its daily news release.

ordetailed list of possible exposures, including locations and dates, is available on the COVID-19 government website. Updated regularly.

What to do if you have a symptom

People worried that they may have COVID-19 symptoms maytake an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms shown by people with COVID-19 have included:

Fever above 38 C.

New cough or worsening of chronic cough.

Sore throat.

Liquid nose.

Headache.

New onset of fatigue, muscle aches, diarrhea, loss of taste or smell.

Difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the toes and feet.

People with one of those symptoms should: