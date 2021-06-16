Lawyers urge ICC to launch investigation into China Uighur campaign | Washington Examiner

A legal team acting on behalf of the exile Uighur leaders once again made a request International Criminal Court to investigate China’s massive ban Muslim ethnic group.
Uighur exile lawyers have pushed to keep President Xi Jinping responsible for charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. They claim China has targeted exiles who have fled to neighboring countries and brought them back by force. Many of those arrested have never been seen or heard from.
The Chinese government has been accused of carrying out a campaign of torture, forced labor, sterilization and mass surveillance against Uighurs.
STATE DEPARTMENT: CHINA ‘WAS’ THE OATH OF UGYUR GENOCIDE BUT IT WILL NOT SAY IF IT CONTINUES
In the past, The Hague has refused to investigate alleged abuses by China because they were committed by nationals in China, which does not recognize the ICC authority.
However, lawyers hope to persuade the court to reconsider the argument that because Muslims fled to nations that recognize the ICC, it has jurisdiction to hold the perpetrators accountable.
A “heavy dossier” of evidence has been handed over to ICC prosecutors on behalf of the East Turkestan Government in Exile and the East Turkestan National Awakening Movement. The record keeper claims that most of the Uyghurs who fled to Tajikistan have been repatriated back to China.
China has faced an international condemnation for its treatment of Muslims, including indoctrination camps in Xinjiang.
Beijing has denied that the camps are abusive and has described them as job training centers, despite evidence to the contrary.
Rodney Dixon, a member of the legal team hoping to hold China accountable, said Monday that up to 90% of the Uyghur population who fled to Tajikistan “was targeted and relocated to China”.
Dixon described “a very sophisticated and cunning campaign” by Beijing to bring the Uighurs back “just below the radar, over time and patiently in order to achieve the goal of ensuring that there are no Uyghurs, in essence “in Tajikistan and for them all to be in China, where they can be targeted, controlled and persecuted.” Reported by Christianpost.com.
