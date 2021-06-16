Fast food workers are arrested for refusing to give the police free burgers





The staff of a Pakistani fast food union was illegally arrested last week after refusing to provide officers with free burgers. According to BBC, the arrests took place last week at Johnny & Jugnu in Lahore where it became a “common practice” for officers to request free food. The restaurant owners claim that law enforcement went to the restaurant on June 9 and once again requested a free menu. After staff denied the allegations, officers allegedly threatened managers and spent the next two days harassing employees with unfounded allegations about security breaches. On June 11, “several police officers came to our point of sale and took our manager into custody without giving any reason whatsoever,” Johnny & Jugnu wrote on Facebook. “Then they emptied our entire branch, taking all of our kitchen crew, including the rest of the managers. They forced them to leave everything as it was, leaving behind unattended kitchens, with our roasts still open, customers waiting for their orders, they did not allow anyone to even close the kitchens or take care of customers. “ A total of 19 employees – most of whom were university students – were taken into custody and held for nearly seven hours overnight. Following the arrests, Lahore officials confirmed that they had suspended nine officers involved in the illegal arrests. IG Punjab Inam Ghani has also called on the Lahore Capital City Police Officer to take legal action against the perpetrators. “No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands,” Punjab police wrote last week. “Injustice will not be tolerated. All of them will be punished. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos