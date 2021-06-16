In Geneva, Putin wants respect. Biden Can Give Some.





GENEVA When President Biden, staying at NATO Headquarters on Monday, RECALLING President Vladimir V. Putin as a worthy opponent, ears raised in Moscow. The Russian leader, who will meet with his fifth US president since taking office in 1999, has long sought the West’s respect. When Mr Putin sits down with Mr Biden in Geneva on Wednesday, he will have a rare opportunity to get it. Putin’s goal is to move from a respectable opposition to the respectable one we have today, said Vladimir Frolov, a Russian foreign affairs columnist. This seems to be in line with Bidens goals for a predictable and lasting relationship. In Moscow, the wounds are still raw from the turmoil of the previous administration, when hopes for a thaw in US-Russian relations stemming from President Donald J. Trumps’ friendly approach were dashed by rising sanctions and rising tensions. Now, Russian officials hear Mr. Bidens’s emphasis on predictability and stability and see a renewed opportunity to change the course of a relationship that is deepening after the Cold War.

We see a desire on the part of the United States to emphasize a kind of positive agenda, it has been a long time since we have seen it, said Tatiana Stanovaya, founder of a political analysis firm, R.Politik. This summit makes great sense. There is little expectation that the Geneva summit will radically reformulate relations between Russia and the United States. But there is hope in Russia from both Putin supporters and critics that it will at least stop its downward spiral. Russian officials and analysts say the talks could open the door to broader negotiations on arms control and cyber security and possibly yield concrete results in the form of Moscow and Washington by removing some restrictions on each other’s diplomatic missions.

And it makes sense that Mr Biden, for all his speeches on defending democracy and human rights, is prepared to deal extensively with Mr Putin despite his concerns about the treatment of the jailed opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny and other dissidents. For the Kremlin, recognizing Mr Putin’s priority in Russian domestic politics is a precondition for talks. It’s about setting a framework for the new Cold War, said Fyodor Lukyanov, a Russian foreign policy expert advising the Kremlin. If Russia and the US can communicate with each other not to care so much about each other’s internal situation, then everything else will be solvable.

To critics, the fact that it was Mr. Biden who extended the invitation for the summit addressed to Mr Putin in April, when Russian troops were gathering on the border with Ukraine, it looks like a concession or an unjustified reward. Above all, with his underlined domestic popularity and the Russian parliamentary elections emerging in September, the image of defending Russian interests in high-profile talks with the US president could help Mr. Putin. He does not plan to sign any agreement, an aide to Mr. Navalny, Leonid Volkov, wrote on Facebook of Mr. Putin’s motives. He comes, basically, for a picture, literally like fans dreaming of a selfie with their idol. The key to the outcome of the summits, analysts say, will be the tone leaders take with each other. In his interview with NBC recorded last week, Mr. Putin hailed Mr. Biden as a professional who had spent almost his entire conscious life in politics. This, Putin said, made Mr Biden the opposite of Mr Trump a leader who, to the Kremlin ‘s disappointment, never kept the most friendly Russia policy he had promised.

This is another man, Mr Putin told Mr Biden. I very much expect that there are pluses and minuses that there will be no such impulsive moves by the current president, that we will be able to abide by certain rules of interaction and will be able to agree on things and we find some points of contact. Biden in Europe Updated June 14, 2021, 4:57 pm ET Mr Bidens’s roots as a defender of diplomacy and arms control in the last decades of the Cold War strike a chord in Russia’s governing institutions. He led a Senate delegation to the Soviet Union in 1979 to argue for nuclear disarmament and returned in the 1980s. Many of Mr Putin’s supporters are nostalgic for a time when their country was an undisputed, treated superpower with respect from the United States. Dmitry Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center, says the Kremlin probably sees Mr Biden as an old-school person, in a good sense behind when even opponents could reach agreement on things. Now, on the contrary, said Mr. The train, the American political class does not simply treat Putin. From the point of view of many observers here, they treat it insultingly badly.

The prospect of the United States and Russia coming to terms similar to the Cold War is a long blow because of the asymmetry of today’s confrontation, he said. The United States is clearly more powerful, Mr. Trenin said, and they are not interested in rules that will limit them. Russia, on the other hand, is less powerful, if you will, but that forces it to be able to surprise the opponent. The Geneva talks are expected to last about four to five hours, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. They will start with a small group session, followed by sessions of larger groups that will include a focus on regional issues such as Ukraine and Syria, said Yuri V. Ushakov, Mr. Putin is a foreign policy adviser. Fighting climate change for a long time a low priority for Mr. Putin will be at the top of the agenda, the Kremlin said, stressing that environmental protection was an area in which our countries have common interests and access to similar. Mr Biden flew to Geneva ahead of Tuesday’s summit meeting, and Mr Putin will arrive on Wednesday.

Biden is preparing for battle and is psychologically prepared, like an MMA fighter, host Dmitry Kelyelyov said on state television’s main weekly news show on Sunday. In Russia, the mood is calmer and more businesslike.

Russian analysts are reading positive signs in some of Mr Bidens’ recent actions, despite his frequent criticism of Mr Putin on human rights grounds. It was Mr Bidens’ decision last month waive sanctions against Nord Stream 2, the Russian gas pipeline to Germany; his refusal, in remarks on NATO on Monday, to promise that Ukraine will be able to join the alliance; and his description of Mr. Putin as bright and fierce, as well as a worthy opponent. Even some critics of Mr Putin within Russia hope he and Mr Biden will find some common ground. Kremlin repression of dissent has reached new heights in recent months, with Mr Navalny jailed in January and his outlaw group as extremist last week. But the reasoning behind those pressures that Western interference in internal affairs had to be repelled may become less compelling in the event of a thaw in relations with the United States. If they manage to reach an agreement on certain things and there is a feeling in the Kremlin that this was the first step, then this could provide a major impetus to reduce persecution within the country, said Ivan I. Kurilla, a Russian expert. American relations in St. Petersburg and a frequent critic of the Kremlin. If Biden comes to Geneva and reads Putin a human rights lecture and goes home, then I doubt Putin will do everything the other way around. Oleg Matsnev and Ivan Nechepurenko contributed to the report.

