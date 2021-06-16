International
Chief Woodside says China’s trade tactics would have little effect on Australian LNG
Ms. ONeill said if you wanted a world with a high level of interdependence and trade, then you would want the government-government relationship to be positive.
We acknowledge that tension exists now and this is for a variety of reasons. And, you know, we understand the reasons for this tension, she said.
WA is responsible for 57 per cent of Australian LNG exports with Woodside the second largest exporter of goods in the state after Chevron.
About 30 percent of WAs LNG exports go to China while 47 percent are shipped to Japan. Both Asian countries are the largest importers of LNG in the world.
Santos managing director and chief executive Kevin Gallagher said his company was also not having any problems, as it did not send much gas to China, but noted that some operators had estimated they had difficulties.
I think when it comes to trading partners, you know, we all want a stable trade relationship and just quality relationships in general. But, you know, I understand that from time to time there will be tensions between the governments of all nations, he said.
The WA Prime Minister continues to follow the position of the federal government of China
Mr McGowan was vocal last week, during Prime Minister Scott Morrisons’ brief visit to Perth, about rhetoric from Canberra about a possible war with China, which is Australia’s largest trading partner.
The prime minister told delegates at the APPEA conference on Tuesday, which came two days after Mr Morrision attended a G7 summit in the UK where world leaders punished China for a number of issues, that there should be a national re-establishment of relations between Australia and Asian superpower.
Loading
Just as LNG is an export industry, Western Australia is the strongest trading country in the country, said Mr. McGowan.
Western Australian exports carry the country. Weve always made great efforts to maintain cordial and successful relationships with our investment and trade partners. Be it the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, India, Korea or China.
The WA government supports strong and friendly trade relations with our largest trading partners. As a country, we can ensure that we have a good relationship with our largest trading partner, China. It is in our security and economic interest to do so.
The LNG industry that exports to China and knows it has many international competitors, would realize that better than most, the federal talk of conflict or trade retaliation can and should be stopped.
Mr McGowan said Australia should always defend its independence, freedom and democracy, but it was not in the interest of nations to be reckless with its trade relations when they drove countries prosperity.
This is not about kowotowing in other countries and surrendering. It’s about a bit of tact, and a little brain. What was commonly known as diplomacy, he said.
A pre-recorded video message from Mr Morrison was also played at the conference where he said he was supporting companies to keep Australia as one of the world’s leading exporters of LNG.
And with a plan here in Australia that sees gas as key. The key to providing reliable and affordable energy in a transition energy market, moving to a new energy economy and supporting jobs in those high energy industries that are the blood of our economy, especially in regional Australia , he said.
We need to make sure Australia succeeds. But this will not come at the cost of our heavy and manufacturing industries. This will not come through higher taxes. It will come through technology and the innovation and entrepreneurship of our industry leaders.
