Recommended spills at Men’s Health Week
Meeting a group of friends has been linked to positive health and wellness outcomes.
At Men’s Health Week, June 15-21, the Australian Mens Shed Association (AMSA) is encouraging all men to book on a date with their friends.
Luckily for the locals there are plenty of Mens Sheds, with 14 spots across the Coast.
Wyong Mens Shed coordinator Brian Holt said the hut was a very easy place where men could go together and work on projects and spend time together.
We now have 53 members in our books, he said.
They have been a little different from other Men’s Boats on the Coast as we allow our members to bring their own projects to work.
In casting, we do woodworking, metalworking and some of the guys tin with engines.
We also do community projects and recently arranged an old table that was left out in the weather.
Some people just come to talk and this gives them a chance to get out of their bladders. Tha Holt.
Wyong Mens Shed takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
They weren’t hard and fast for the times, someone is always there around 9:30 in the morning, but generally anyone who wants to go out goes up whenever they want.
Ours is a very easy shed, we really do not stop anyone from coming.
We recommend that anyone who wants to join our shed come down to see if they like it, it also gives us a chance to see if we like it.
We recommend that anyone who wants to join has thick skin as we want to reunite with each other, but there are real friendships that are created in the shed and we have some boys who go out to dinner with their wives, Holt said.
The Wyong House also welcomes members with physical and mental disabilities, and their members range in age from 40 to 80 years.
Like a mentoring program for some of the boys, they can come and learn some new things.
I think COVID really hit home how important Mens Shed was to all of us, and how much we just missed being able to go, Holt said.
AMSA Executive Officer David Helmers said you were never too old to get anything out of having a group of friends, whether they were forever and one day, or were new connections.
With age comes the growing importance of staying connected to people and communities, but equally this connection can become increasingly challenging.
Physical health and moving away from work and family commitments can easily lead to social isolation.
Empirical evidence is clear, social participation is positively related to mental well-being and quality of life, especially in older people, Helmers said.
Since prevention is better than a cure when it comes to health and well-being, in order to reap more benefits from social participation, people need to be proactive about seeking and maintaining a meaningful social commitment.
Its simply older blocks that benefit from engaging with people and participating in their communities.
Regardless of age, meaningful social participation is a platform for good health and well-being.
For thousands of men, Mens Sheds are the perfect combination of a place to go and something to do, with a group of people with similar interests.
The Australian Mens Shed Association is the leading national service provider supporting almost 1,200 Mens Sheds and is being reconsidered as one of Australia’s largest men’s community development organizations.
Harry Mulholland
