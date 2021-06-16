EPFO postpones filing of PF return with UAN planted with Aadhaar

The EPFO ​​pension fund body on Tuesday postponed the implementation of its order ordering the registration of PF returns with universal account numbers verified by Aadhaar (UAN) until September 1, 2021.

This will give employers more time to link their Aadhaar number to PF or UAN accounts. Earlier, the EPFO ​​had set the deadline of June 1, 2021.

The implementation date for ECR registration (electronic challan spam invoice or PF refund) with AADhaar verified UANs has been extended to September 1, 2021, showed an office order issued by the Employees Providence Fund Organization (EPFO) .

READ ALSO | Here’s how you can check your EPF account balance using different methods

The EPFO ​​had issued office orders for field staff on 1 June stating that the ECR would only be allowed to register for those members whose Aadhaar numbers have been entered and verified with UAN, effective from 1 June 2021.

The EPFO ​​had decided to make the seeding of Aadhaar mandatory following a notification from the labor ministry in this regard. A notice was issued by the labor ministry on May 3, which mandated the ministry and the bodies working under it to claim the Aadhaar number from beneficiaries under the Social Security Code.

The code was approved by Parliament last year.

READ ALSO | KYC EPF Update: Here’s how you can complete your KYC process on your EPF account; know all the details here

“… the central government sets the date of May 3, 2021 as the date on which the provisions of Article 142 of the said social security code will enter into force,” the notice said.

Section 142 provides for the determination of the identity of an employee or a disorganized worker or any other person through the Aadhaar number for claiming benefits and receiving services under the Code.