Quick and unusual decisions must be made in an emergency situation like war: Captain Amarinder Singh

Rejecting Opposition claims about vaccine benefits and irregularities in the procurement of Fateh kits for Covid patients, Punjab Prime Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said there was no issue for the state government to make profits amid the pandemic, adding that fast and unusual should be taken. taken in a situation similar to war.

All decisions were taken in the interest of the people of the state and all proper procedures were followed, he said, calling media reports on fraud allegations as nothing more than sensationalism.

Attacking Akalis and the VET for spreading misinformation to advance their political ambitions and weakening states’ war against Covid by raising non-issues, the prime minister accused both parties of making a motivated nuance and calling for a postponement of agendas. their one-eyed electoral elections for the 2022 Assembly.

CM said he was with his officials 100 per cent on these issues, adding that all the right steps were taken and no amount of hullaballoo of the Opposition could undermine the real purpose of his government, which was focused on defending people’s lives. The 40,000 randomized doses made available to some private hospitals was a single measure as a step towards providing some vaccination options for non-priority groups in the 18-45 category, he said, adding that hospitals were given vaccines at the price with which they would buy from manufacturers. He said the decision was made after initially there were only two private hospitals in Punjab that had managed to secure the vaccine from the 25 percent quota reserved by the central government. Students and others traveling abroad needed the vaccine urgently and were willing to pay, so the state government had decided to make it available to private hospitals as an urgent measure, he said.

However, since the government decision was not being taken in the right spirit, it was withdrawn, but it was not about any irregularities as all the money went to the vaccination fund of the health departments and would be used to buy the vaccines provided free of charge by the state. , he added.

Regarding the Fateh Kits case, the CM said it was credible that the health department, which had worked day and night to provide the best possible care for the people, had ensured that timely supplies were provided even at the peak of the wave. Pulse oximeters were made available in these kits even though there was a shortage as there was no supply from international markets, he said, adding that Punjab actually managed to buy these at a lower price than many other states.

My government has always given priority to human life and playing politics and spreading misinformation in times of a pandemic is extremely unfortunate and ill-conceived, Amarinder said.

The state government has distributed 7,475 floors of Fateh, covering 80.92 percent of the cases currently active in home insulation.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal later said that of the 42,000 vaccines given to private hospitals, only 1,300 were used and the rest were returned to the state government. The government was asking the Center to give the state the undistributed quota of private hospitals, following the revised vaccination policy, according to which the Center will procure 75 percent of the vaccines produced. Under the revised policy, GoI will provide vaccines to states and UTs to vaccinate 18+ from June 21, and the same will be given to people for free. Producers have been asked to supply state-procured vaccines before June 21st.

At SAD rallies

Amarinder called the large-scale meetings organized by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) against the state government a brazen violation of Covid security protocols. In their desperation for power, Sukhbir Badal and his party colleagues were endangering people’s lives through such rallies, he added.

Sukhbir & Co. saw scams everywhere because their government had infiltrated all sorts of scams and pocketed the rupee scraper at the cost of money carefully earned by the people, CM said.

Vaccinate teachers first

At a Covid review meeting, the CM instructed the health authorities to start vaccinating teachers, non-teaching staff and students (age group 18-45) of all schools and colleges starting June 21, to enable the opening of educational institutions. safely.

He instructed the department to ensure that all persons with co-illness as well as disability, and government employees, are vaccinated with priority. Staff in the hospitality industry, salons, service points including shops, restaurants, gyms etc. should also be vaccinated more quickly, he said.

Judicial officers and lawyers should also be given priority so that the normal functioning of the court can resume safely, Amarinder said, directing the health department to be actively run by nursing mothers, who have been declared eligible for vaccination. . Expressing concern over the gender gap in vaccination, he directed health experts to identify the reasons and correct the situation.

The CM also ordered smart campaigns in neighborhoods and villages in towns / cities / rural areas that saw higher positivity / mortality, in order to determine their vaccination priorities.

Amarinder said Punjab was perhaps the only country in the country to have put in place a vaccination strategy for the 18-45 age group that favors the poor and vulnerable, adding that almost 1 loop of co-morbid youth, and 3.5 lakh of youth construction and other workers, were vaccinated free of charge by the state government. Over 70,000 new family members of healthcare workers have been given priority, while rehriwalas, bus drivers, shop workers and other deserving categories are also receiving vaccinations from state supplies, he noted.

Lal said the number of Covishield doses taken by the state so far for the 18-45 age group was 5.86,000, of which 5,30,610 had been used and the state had a balance sheet of 55,390. Meanwhile, of the 1,50,850 doses of Covaxin taken, 66,040 were used.