2012 shootings of fishermen off the coast of Kerala: SC closes proceedings against Italian Marines following court ruling

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed all pending domestic proceedings against two Italian Marines accused of shooting two fishermen off the coast of Kerala on February 15, 2012, and ruled that criminal investigation into the matter could be resumed in Italy.

A Justices bench Indira Banerjee and MR Shah broke the FIR registered in connection with the matter and dismissed the warrant bonds of two sailors Master Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre and Major Sergeant Salvatore Girone.

The jewelery took into account the fact that the Arbitral Tribunal constituted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), 1982, to which India is a party had awarded its award on 21 May, 2020, under which The Republic of Italy agreed to pay $ 10 million in damages, over and over the amount of the former gratia already paid ($ 2.17 million) and also that the court had duly registered Italy’s commitment to resume its criminal investigation for the incident.

The court noted that accordingly, Italy deposited Rs 10 crore in the Union of India which transferred the same to the register of high courts and that the Kerala government as well as the heirs of the dead fishermen and the boat owner had fallen agreed to accept the award.

The Union of India had also accepted the award, the jeweler said, adding: when the protracted proceedings are over and we are satisfied that the amount of compensation of Rs 10 billion over and above the amount of the former gratuity… can be said to be a reasonable amount of compensation and can be said to be in the interest of the heirs of the deceased.

The court ruled that it is of the opinion that this is an appropriate case to close all proceedings in India, including criminal proceedings in the exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India.

Stoli ordered that when disbursing the compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, their interest is also required to be protected so that the amount. Is not hidden.

This, she said, can be done by investing the amount on behalf of the dependents / heirs of each of the deceased in a Fixed Deposit in a national bank for some time. Heirs may be paid the periodic interest accrued on the deposit.

The Court further ordered that the Republic of Italy now resume its criminal investigation into the events of 15.02.2012 and… that the Union of India, the Republic of Italy and the State of Kerala co-operate with each other in pursuing this investigation.

He directed that the sum of Rs 10 Crore, registered in its Register, be transferred to the High Court of Kerala. The prize will be shared between the families of the two fishermen and the boat owner 4’s thick inheritance of each of the deceased and Rs 2 billion’s boat owner (St. Anthony).

Progress of the case

February 15, 2012: Two fishermen were shot and killed while aboard the St. Anthony on the shores of Kerala. State police charged Italian Marine Sergeant Sergeant Massimiliano Latorre and Major Sergeant Salvatore Girone, who were on the Italian-flagged ship Enrica Lexie, with killing fishermen.

January 1, 2013: The Supreme Court ruled that the state of Kerala had no jurisdiction in the matter and that the Center has jurisdiction to investigate.

March 28, 2014: The rooftop court stopped the proceedings before a special court set up by the Center following an appeal by the Marines filed with the SC.

August 24, 2015: The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, at the request of Italy, ordered both Italy and India to suspend all court proceedings pending arbitration

August 26, 2015: The Supreme Court suspended the proceedings in India.

March 6, 2017: The Supreme Court asked the parties to record the award passed by the Arbitral Tribunal.