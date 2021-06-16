



Chesley B. Sullenberger III gained fame in 2009 as the pilot whose agile maneuvers safely landed a plane that was not operating on the Hudson River. On Tuesday, President Biden, in a possible nod to Mr. Sullenbergers in the past, selected him as his nominee for ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations agency made up of 36 member states. developing global aviation policies and standards. Mr Sullenberger, who went on to use his fame to promote the defeat of President Donald J. Trump in recent years, was one of nine ambassadors nominated to announce Mr Biden. On January 15, 2009, Mr. Sullenberger, known as Sully, was the captain of a U.S. Airways aircraft that lost power on both of its engines after taking off from La Guardia Airport and colliding with a herd of geese. By carefully sliding the plane into the icy river, he avoided what might have been a disaster and all 155 on board survived. Witnesses and officials at the time called it a miracle.

Weve had a miracle on Route 34, New York Governor David A. Paterson said at a news conference afterwards. I believe we now had a miracle at Hudson. This pilot, somehow, without any engine, was somehow able to land this plane, and possibly without any passenger injuries. Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg praised Mr. Sullenberger for a masterful job. Heading towards the ground, Mr. Sullenberger quickly decided to avoid densely populated areas and instead aimed at Hudson, warning travelers to get stuck before colliding with the river. Passengers exited the emergency exits of the planes as a fleet of police boats, fireboats, tugboats and Coast Guard boats responded to the scene. All passengers, including a baby, the two pilots and the three flight attendants were transferred to lifeboats. The famous landing inspired the 2016 film Sully, based on the lives of the pilots. Directed by Clint Eastwood, the film features Tom Hanks as the pilot and tells mostly what happened after Mr Sullenberger, his crew and passengers were rescued by Hudson. Mr. Sullenberger also made several book deals, including an autobiography, Higher Task: My Search for What Really Matters, and became a well-known speaker in the lecture district. In September, Mr Sullenberger called on people to vote against Mr. Trump in an advertisement paid for by the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project.

From my service as an Air Force officer and combat pilot, I knew that service to a cause greater than myself is the highest calling, Mr. Sullenberger said. And it is in that highest leadership call that Donald Trump has failed us so badly. He also wrote an article in The New York Times in January 2020 about his childhood struggles with stuttering, an issue that Mr. Biden has talked about frequently. Vice President Bidenhas spoke openly and boldly, in my opinion, about the pain of his severe childhood stuttering, he wrote. Hetakes learns more than children who have suffered like him. Mr. Sullenberger, who retired from commercial flying in early 2010, had a childhood love of aviation and learned to fly at age 16 while in high school. Born in Denison, Texas, Mr. Sullenberger received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from the Air Force Academy in 1973. He also earned two master’s degrees, one in industrial psychology from Purdue University and another in public administration from the University of Northern Colorado. .

