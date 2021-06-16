2.48 lakh people of Andhra Pradeshget Rs 248 crore under YSR scheme Vahana Mithra- The New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed Rs 248.47 million to 2,48,468 beneficiaries under YSR Vahana Mithra, to assist them in paying insurance, fitness certificate, repair and needs others. “This is the third year in a row that financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each is being credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts under the program,” the prime minister said as he addressed the beneficiaries virtually. He explained that not only does he help car drivers, taxi drivers, but also the common man who travels in vehicles and taxis. “The amount provided under the scheme is used to ensure that the vehicle is convenient and covered by insurance. It not only reduces the burden on the vehicle driver and taxis, but also ensures the safety of passengers,” he asserted. On this occasion, he said there is no need for those who did not find their names on the list to worry and said in the next month, they can apply for the scheme and measures will be taken to grant help them. Jagan said during his 3,648 km padayatra on May 14, 2018, he made a promise at the Eluru meeting that he would extend financial assistance to car drivers and taxi drivers who came to him explaining their problems. “They told me that they are not able to pay for insurance, fitness certificates as it costs about Rs 10,000 a year and are more burdened with increasing compound challenges and fees and implementation fees. I promised them to help and I kept the promise, “he said. This year, 42,932 drivers who bought new vehicles or received the transfer of vehicle ownership were added to the list of beneficiaries. To date, $ 759 million in financial assistance, including the last $ 248.47, has been provided to taxi drivers. “That is, most beneficiaries were insured Rs 30,000 each in the last two years, so they can pay for vehicle insurance, get fitness certification and pay for any repairs,” Jagan said, adding that such a scheme it is not applied everywhere in the country. Excluding criticism being leveled by the Opposition TDP, Jagan said there is an old adage that says whoever offers the most benefits gets the brick sticks. “But unfortunately, their criticisms lack content. According to statistics, the amount collected in the form of chalans and compound fees and taxes was Rs 7.39 crore in 2015-16, Rs 9.68 Crore in 2016-17, Rs 10.19 Crore “in 2017-18 and $ 7.09 million in 2018-19 (when the TDP was in power), while it decreased when our government took over. Only rs 68.44 loop were raised in 2019-20 and Rs 35 loop in 2020-21,” he said. he explained. Stating that his government takes a humane approach and as best to help the people, the Prime Minister said they do not shy away from their responsibilities or the promises made. He said he did not know if he should laugh or feel sorry for them when the TDP went on record to say the YSRC did injustice to drivers. The facts are there for everyone to see, he stressed.

