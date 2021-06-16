International
Sask extension of the line of pop-up clinics for people without the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Saskatchewan is expanding its line of pop-up clinics in order to get more people, especially young people and people in some under-vaccinated neighborhoods, inoculated with their first injection of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The county reopening plan requires that 70 percent of eligible Saskatchewan residents receive their first dose before the final public health measures aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19 including the mandatory removal ordinance, which expected to occur in July.
Currently, everyone in province 12 and above is eligible for a vaccine.
As of Tuesday, 67 percent of people within this group were partially vaccinated, an increase of only two percentage points from a week ago.
“Our goal this coming week is to really raise that number and help Saskatchewan cross the line to reach [our] Step 3 opens the target, “said Derek Miller, director of the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s emergency operations center.
But Miller warned that Saskatchewan, which currently follows other provinces in terms of the first dose among the total population, ultimately still needs the first and second doses of vaccination to cross 70 percent and even up to 80 percent. percent and further among qualified people.
“This is so critical for us,” Miller said. “No. [need] to mitigate the risk of any potential [coronavirus] variants “.
Found 18 new cases of the delta variant
On Tuesday, Saskatchewan health officials announced the single largest daily stroke in cases of the highly contagious variant of delta coronavirus, first identified in India also known as variant B.1.617.2.
Load loads in the province of the province rose to 67, from 49 on Monday.
Burner Front20:00Delta variant: What you need to know
Studies outside the UK, where the delta variant has spurred an increase in new cases, show that only about a third of people are protected from symptomatic variant cases after a single vaccine.
The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine and the Modernaand Pfizer-BioNTechmRNA vaccine are estimated to be 92 to 96 percent effective against hospitalization after two doses.
Prime Minister Scott Moe was asked on Tuesday why Saskatchewan is focused on stepping up first-dose efforts and why the province’s reopening strategy remains tied to first-dose vaccination targets, given that people appear to be more protected from delta variants with two doses.
“We are still very focused on the second doses,” Moe said.
The Prime Minister went on to mention one of the steps that the health authority is taking to speed up the lanes of receiving the first dose in the fast passage and said that “all those second doses are still happening during that day”.
Moe also defends the provincial second dose rate. As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan was second among the provinces, with 18.5 percent of its population fully vaccinated.
Moe also spoke out against the idea of offering people incentives to get vaccinated, such as lotteries launched in Alberta and Manitoba.
“You are already earning only by getting vaccinated and having the opportunity to be vaccinated,” he said.
Check out Moe’s remarks on incentives below.
Details on dose window clinics 1
Information on the location of first-dose clinics, which will begin in some communities on Wednesday, can be found here.
Clinics will be set up inside shopping malls, big box stores, workplaces and youth accommodation.
Schools where clinics are currently student-centered will be open to families, Miller of the health authority added.
