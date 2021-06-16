International
Locals in TN make up 13 percent of daily cases on Capital- The New Indian Express
Express News Service
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Although the capital district reports the highest number of positive Covid cases on a daily basis due to the high test positivity rate (TPR) in many pancakes, about 13 percent of county statistics count for Tamil Nadu natives. This means that 200 of the 1,500 infected people on average reported daily are natives of Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu.
Over 100 people cross the border and come to Thiruvananthapuram from Kanyakumari district to perform Covid test and treatment on a daily basis. Several others present local evidence of the temporary address as they come for the Covid test, sources in the state health department said.
However, if patients from Kanyakumari district submit original addresses from Tamil Nadu, these cases will be transferred and accounted for in their home states. In past decades, people from Kanyakumar, Tuticorin and Tirunelveli district in southern Tamil Nadu came to the capital for medical needs.
According to the instructions of the health department, persons coming for testing must keep their Aadhaar cards for uploading persons details to the central portal. However, many testing centers, both in government and in the private sector, require only some proof of identity, including a driver’s license or voter ID card. In some testing centers, they do not even require proof of identity. If the person tested positively belongs to another state, he will be informed by telephone. Later, they will be told to give the details to the health department in their respective state to get involved.
“It is understood that some people in Tamil Nadu living near the border have dual addresses that are in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. That is why many people are submitting their temporary Kerala addresses. But their permanent residences may be in Tamil Nadu. However, these cases will be counted in Thiruvananthapuram. On average 200 out of 1,500 reported cases are such cases.
Another fact is that the largest number of tests are taking place in Thiruvananthapuram. Approximately one-seventh of the tests are performed in the country “, said Dr. KS Shinu, District Medical Officer, Thiruvananthapuram. On Monday, the state health department came out with data that the districts of Thiruvanathapuram, Palakkad and Malappuram have TPR even higher than 15 percent. At the same time, the state average is below 15 percent. Dr P Gopikumar, state secretary, Indian Medical Association, said there is a strong possibility that people from TamilNadu will be involved as positive cases in border districts like Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad. “For example, a person from Marthandam in Tamil Nadu may be working at Thiruvananthapuram. When he is tested in Thiruvananthapuram, he can present his local address. So this issue will be added as a positive case here. “It could be the same in Palakkad,” he said.
T’PURAM ADJUSTS 1,567 POSITIVE CASES TV KUVIDIT
T’Puram: The district recorded 1,567 Covid positive cases on Tuesday as the test positivity rate was 13.9 percent. A total of 1,451 people have recovered. In it 12,491 people are currently being treated for Covid in the district. Up to 20 Covid deaths were reported due to Covid from May day in the district. Up to 2,318 people have been quarantined for the onset of Covid symptoms. In total, 50,778 people are in quarantine. As many as 4,984 people completed the quarantine period without showing any symptoms. The total number of vaccine doses administered to date stands at 13,74,888, while 10,80,240 persons were administered the first dose and 2,94,648 the second dose. On Tuesday, 9,425 doses were administered in the district.
ONLINE DEATH REPORTING BEGINS
T’Puram: The Department of Health began reporting round-the-clock deaths from Covid on Tuesday. Reporting, reviewing and confirming Covid deaths will be done using the online real-time login system, the department said in a statement. Health Minister Veena George said the state has followed the guidelines of the World Health Organization and the Indian Medical Research Council (ICMR). The doctor treating the patient or the medical supervisor of the hospital in question will prepare the medical bulletin explaining the cause of death.
The report together with the supporting documents must be uploaded. A review committee, made up of the district oversight officer and additional district medical officer, will verify whether the death is due to Covid or not as directed, the statement said. The district medical officer will review the report and issue a confirmation within 24 hours. A state reporting council will compile reports from all districts to release the daily death toll. The system is expected to make faster confirmation of deaths. However, Dr Arun NM, who supported the cause for a more transparent reporting of Covid deaths in the state, said the new system simply replaced a state control committee with a district control committee and did not address the demand for a transparent system.
“The ICMR clearly stated that the treating physician should be the one who declared death. The role of the audit committee comes only if there has been a disagreement. However, here, the committee is working to further filter the deaths, “said a health expert. There was criticism of the delay in confirming the deaths of Covid-19 and also the lack of transparency in reporting deaths. TNIE has published reports calling for more transparency in reporting deaths.
