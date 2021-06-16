SC closes case against Italian Marines who killed 2 Indian fishermen; Rs 10 kr compensation for heirs

The Supreme Court on Tuesday threw the curtain on the nine-year criminal proceedings that began in India against two Italian Marines accused of killing two fishermen off the coast of Kerala in February 2012, after the essence of Rs 10 was paid by Italy to the heirs of the deceased and the owner of the vessel.

The rooftop court also said that according to the international arbitration ruling accepted by India, Italy will resume further investigation into the case against the Marines – Massimilano Latorre and Salvatore Girone.

“We are of the opinion that this is a convenient case to close all proceedings in India, including criminal proceedings in the exercise of powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India,” said a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and MR Shah. while destroying the FIR was registered at the Neendakara Coast Police Station, Kollam in Kerala and re-registered by the NIA in 2013 and all proceedings arising from the case.

He closed the matter taking into account the fact that the Arbitration Tribunal established in Annex VII of UNCLOS has submitted its decision of May 21, 2020 by which the Republic of Italy has agreed to pay compensation of 10 billion dollars, over and over the amount of -free gratia paid

We also further direct that the sum of Rs 10 billion now standing at the Registry Office of this Court be transferred to the High Court of Kerala, of which Rs 4 billion is paid to the heirs of each deceased and Rs 2 crore is paid to the owner of ship – St. Anthony, said the jeweler.

He asked the President of the Supreme Court of Kerala to appoint a Judge to pass a proper disbursement / investment order of the amount to be paid to the heirs of each deceased (Rs 4 million) each in order to protect the interests of the heirs and ensure that compensation is properly received by the heirs and not diverted / misappropriated.

The disbursement / investment order is passed after hearing the heirs of each deceased and approving the appropriate order, protecting the best interest of the heirs of each deceased.

“The remaining amount of Rs 2 billion should be paid to the owner of the ship – St. Antony by an account payer check,” the jeweler said.

OBSERVATIONS OF THE SUPREME COURTS

The Supreme Court noted that Kerala, the heirs of the dead fishermen and the boat owner have agreed to accept the award.

The Supreme Court said that $ 10 million, deposited based on the decision approved by the Arbitration Tribunal can be said to be a reasonable amount of compensation and can be said to be in the interest of the heirs of the deceased.

The High Court said that while the disbursement of compensation to the heirs of the deceased fishermen is Rs 4 million for the dependents / heirs of each deceased, their interest is also required to be protected so that the amount of compensation paid to them does not fried lives, investing the amount on behalf of the dependents / heirs of each deceased in a fixed deposit in a national bank for some time and they will be paid the periodic interest accrued by them.

The High Court also dismissed the bail bonds executed on June 2, 2012, by Latorre and Girone in connection with the FIR before the Patiala House court here and the general registrar of the high court.

He also disposed of all pending requests to the high court.

According to the award dated 21 May 2020 and even as agreed by the Senior Adviser appearing on behalf of the Republic of Italy, the Advocate General appearing on behalf of the Union of India and the Senior Adviser appearing on behalf of the State of Kerala, now the Republic of Italy will resume its criminal investigation into the events of 15 February 2012 and further directs that the Union of India, the Republic of Italy and the State of Kerala cooperate with each other in pursuing this investigation, the jeweler said.

CASE HISTORY

In February 2012, India had indicted two Marines aboard the MV Enrica Lexie – an Italian-flagged cargo ship – for killing two Indian fishermen aboard a fishing boat in India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Center had previously referred to last year ‘s decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague, which stated that India was entitled to compensation in the case, but could not prosecute the Marines due to its official immunity. enjoyed by them.

He had said that the arbitration under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which was created at the request of Italy, has rendered its Decision on May 21, 2020.

Latorre, who had suffered a stroke on 31 August 2014, was granted parole for the first time and was allowed by the roof court on 12 September 2014 to go to Italy for four months and thereafter, he was granted an extension .

In Italy, Latorre underwent heart surgery after which the high court granted him an extension of his stay in his native country.

The complaint against the Marines was filed by Freddy, the owner of the fishing boat ‘St Antony’ in which two Kerala fishermen were killed when the Marines opened fire on them ostensibly under the misconception that they were pirates.