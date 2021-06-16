Fine Gael calls for relaxation of quarantine rules for travelers from the UK

FineGael ministers are pushing for home quarantine measures to be lifted for vaccinated travelers arriving in Ireland from Britain.

he moves as the government signed new strict travel restrictions for people traveling from Britain.

Under the new rules, which went into effect Monday, unvaccinated travelers from Britain will be forced to quarantine at home for at least 10 days and take two negative PCR tests before they can leave.

British travelers can currently complete their quarantine at home after five days if they have written confirmation of a negative PCR test for Covid-19.

This is expected to increase to 10 days for unvaccinated people traveling from Britain.

They will also be required to take a negative PCR test on day five and day 10 before they can complete their home quarantine.

Vaccinated travelers from Britain will still have to quarantine for at least five days and take a negative Covid test before they can leave the stay.

At a Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe asked why vaccinated people traveling from Britain would still have to quarantine.

Cabinet sources said it was agreed at the meeting that the National Public Health Emergency Team would be asked to examine whether vaccinated people should be able to avoid the need for quarantine and take a PCR test upon arrival in Ireland.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris needed public health experts to review the vaccine bonus and how it applies to international travel.

I think we should have a review of how fully vaccinated people are treated in relation to self-isolation. We have seen vaccines work and we want to take people back to heaven, he said.

My view, that there seems to be a logic, that if someone is fully vaccinated, surely they should have some benefit or bonus compared to someone who is not fully vaccinated?

I would like to see a review of the issue of a fully vaccinated person who has to self-isolate or self-quarantine at home for a period of time. “It seems to me not the most logical scenario.”

A Government source Fianna Phil said there are still concerns about the spread of the most contagious Delta variant among people who have been vaccinated.

The source said there have been a number of cases of people being vaccinated in Britain infected with the new strain.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the 10-day quarantine was for the interim period between now and July 19 when international travel resumes, but said the situation will be reviewed again next month.

Strict measures were agreed in response to the Delta or Indian variant of Covid-19 which became the dominant species in the UK.

The Delta variant is believed to be up to 60 pieces more transmissible than the current dominant variant in Ireland.

The Delta variant in the UK is a concern,Mr Ryan told Radio Ones RTE Morning Ireland.

“It is possible, provided the cabinet agrees, that we will change our recommendations for people coming from the UK, only for this period, as there is concern about this option.

It will be a constraint, rather than being able to be released from self-quarantine after five days; were saying now do it 10 days, on the back of two PCR tests to show negative, he said.

The minister said these stricter measures for those arriving from the UK will keep that variant for as long as we can as the vaccination program progresses.

Mr Ryan said there was a small number of the Delta variant in Ireland, and that it was mainly concentrated in the East of Ireland, and said the more we can delay its spread, the better.

Meanwhile, travel bans from countries in South America and Africa that are considered high risk during the height of the pandemic will be lifted.

Justice Minister Heather Humphreys put an end to emergency measures which required passengers from these regions to obtain an Irish visa to travel to Ireland.

This comes after an order was signed in January requiring travelers from Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, South Africa, Suriname and Uruguay to have a valid Irish visa when landing in Ireland .

Passengers from these countries will have to go through the hotel quarantine.