State BJP executives meet Shah, Nadda: The Tribune India





Tribune News Service New Delhi, June 15th With Assembly elections scheduled for next year, BJP today began planning its Punjab strategy with Interior Minister Amit Shah and JP party leader Nadda meeting with state leaders amid ongoing agitation against the three farm laws and Akali -BSP recently sewn alliance. President Ashwani Sharma, Acting Secretary-General Dushyant Gautam and Secretary-General Tarun Chugh were among those present at the meeting. With SAD forming an alliance with BSP, BJP is now looking at altered caste equations in the SC / ST-dominated state. Although the party is expected to compete in most of the seats separately, sources say it is not disgusting for alliances with breakaway groups and “strong / high profile” names and paratroopers from rival parties to take over Congress leader Amarinder Singh. Apparently, the “damaged leaders” from the Opposition party have also not been expelled yet. The saffron party is facing a difficult situation in the state that has emerged as the epicenter of farmers ’protests in the recent past. Heckled out and not allowed to hold office in their constituencies, many party leaders are believed to have expressed concern to the central leadership about the resistance they faced when visiting their constituencies. The saffron party also fared poorly in recent municipal polls, winning a share of the seats. In those terms, today’s meeting is crucial as it will set the direction for the party’s poll strategy for the upcoming elections. Leaders say they will continue to turn to farmers to clear the air of all issues. “Punjab farmers understand very well that agitation is political. “The direct transfer of MSP benefits has further clarified their doubts about the laws,” Punjab leaders say. The BJP, which contested 23 seats in alliance with SAD, won three with a share of about 29 per cent of the vote in the contested seats. Its overall share of the vote was about 5.4 percent in 2017.







