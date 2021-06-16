Two young Javanas rhino calves spotted on the species the last forbidden part





Indonesia has announced the sighting of two Javanas rhinoceros calves this year in Ujung Kulon National Park, the last place on Earth where critically endangered species are found.

The new additions bring the estimated population of the species to 73; conservatives have registered at least one new calf a year joining the population since 2012.

Despite steady population growth, rhinos remain under imminent threat of disease, natural disaster, and a resurgence of breach. JAKARTA conservation officials in Indonesia have reported an observation of two young Javan rhinoceros calves, raising hopes for sustained population growth of nearly extinct species. Calves, a female and a male, were seen on various occasions on Mars by camera traps in Ujung Kulon National Park on the western tip of Indonesia’s Java Island, Javanese rhinos (Rhinoceros sondaicus) the last habitat on Earth. The addition of two calves brings the total population of the species to 73 individuals, consisting of 40 males and 33 females. There has been at least one newborn Javanese rhinoceros calf recorded annually since 2012, according to the International Rhino Foundation (IRF). The sustainable natural birth of the Javanas rhino in Ujung Kulon National Park demonstrates the success of the comprehensive conservation policy implemented throughout its park habitat, the Indonesian environment ministry said in a declaration released June 12. The ministry added that the female calf, estimated to be 3-5 months old, appeared to be the second offspring of a rhino known as Ambu, which was known to have been born for the first time in 2017. The male calf, estimated to be 1 year old, he was seen with his mother, whom the guards have named Palasari. Species once varied from north through Southeast Asia, to East India. But its population was hit by poaching and human encroachment on its habitat. The last safe haven for Javanese rhinos is Ujung Kulon, where strict protection has prevented him from reporting disability hunting attempts for more than 20 years. This is largely due to the work of patrol teams known as rhino protection units. However, rhino experts have highlighted other threats to the habitat, such as illegal fishing and lobster blockage in the park’s protected waters. The Indonesian government in May 2020 resumed capturing lobster larvae from the wild for export, effectively opening the shores of Ujung Kulon to fishermen. Ujung Kulon also sits in the shadow of Anak Krakatau, the active volcano left over from the historic eruption of 1883. In December 2018, a massive eruption tore off part of the slope and sent it sliding into the sea. This generated a tsunami that hit Ujung Kulon and surrounding areas, killing more than 400 people, including two park officials. The rhinos were far inland and unharmed during the incident. But the prospect of a single catastrophic event wiping out the last remaining population of the species, be it a tsunami or an outbreak of disease from neighboring cattle herds, has led to calls for another suitable habitat in which to create a young Javanese rhino population. While these plans have been discussed for years, no alternative site has been selected, with the Indonesian government instead deciding to expand the usable habitat within Ujung Kulon. A decade ago, the Javanese rhino population was estimated at less than 50 individuals. The last species outside Java were believed to occur in Vietnam, but were declared extinct there in 2010 due to poaching. RETURN:Use this formto send a message to the author of this post. If you want to post a public comment, you can do so at the bottom of the page.

