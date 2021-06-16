Quite differently, Amarinder & Yogi face similar challenges as CM | News from Chandigarh





Jalandhar: Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, the two states that go to the polls early next year, are poles, in addition to size, society and politics, being the center of Hindutva ideology that Punjab challenges, but their different prime ministers, Captain Amarinder Singh and Yogi Adityanath, have similar challenges within their parties.

If the UP win is crucial for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to maintain its high confidence for the 2024 parliamentary elections and keep Hindutva as the poll board, the Punjab win is crucial to reviving Congress after failing in most of the states. In both states, MLAs are dissatisfied with CM, however due to different performance factors. Until a few weeks ago, both sides thought it was easy to keep these states, but now they are worried about the election result.

The emissaries of the top chiefs of both parties received feedback from the MLA, ministers, MPs and other officials regarding the work of the two PMs and the situation on the ground. In both cases, their dissatisfaction surfaced. After that, both PMs had to see the leaders of the central parties in Delhi. Yogi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Interior Minister Amit Shah, while Amarinder was to see the three-member panel appointed by Sonia-Gandhi. Appointments of deputy CM are likely required in both states.

Both parties target specific caste voters. Congress anticipates giving more representation to Dalits in Punjab, while BJP speaks to please Brahmins at UP. To win the battle of perception, they had to capture Jitin Prasada at UP and Sukhpal Singh Khaira in Punjab. If any action against Yogi is too dangerous because of his appeal as the Hindutva icon to Prime Minister Modi, the Amarinders’ stature rose after he defeated Arun Jaitley and gathered dissidents behind him.

If in UP, Congress is marginalized, the same is the fate of BJP in Punjab after severing ties with Shiromani Akali Dal. Even older party men have begun to question its tactics.

Contrast between the two

The contrast between the prime ministers of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh can best be understood through Malerkotla. Amarinder made this the only Muslim-majority city in Punjab a district and Yogi Adityanath was the first to oppose it. Yogi has been fierce with his opponents, while Amarinder faces accusations from his party of being lenient with main rivals, Akalis, over sacrilege issues, police firing on protesters in October 2015 and energy purchase deals. signed during their term. If Yogi is accused of suppressing dissent in the name of banning misinformation, Amarinders Facebook page is full of guesswork, and these posts are not even deleted. When the Covid second wave treatment became Yogis nemesis and the scary images defined the situation at UP, people from Delhi and other neighboring states came to Punjab for treatment.







