Mysterious stones ignite diamond in South Africa’s impoverished region, World News and Top Stories

KWAHLATHI (AFP) – Single mother Lihle Magudulela spat out a dirt spout while sucking on a rock excavated from a hill in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal province, convinced she could have found a diamond.
Thousands have flocked to the outskirts of the village of KwaHlathi, more than 300km southeast of Johannesburg, after a cattle rancher last week discovered a handful of stones unidentified as crystal.
News of the discovery spread quickly, causing a rush to the site, despite warnings from the government warning that the stones might be worthless.
At dawn, men and women shoveled bundles of earth and shovels and roamed the earth furiously with their bare hands.
Many found more mysterious stones and set them aside in small piles covered with impurities.
“They are real,” Ms. Magudulela said, in her 40s and struggling to feed her three children.
“I will buy a car, a house, send my children to private school,” she told AFP.
The prospect of finding a diamond sent waves of hope to one of South Africa’s poorest regions as the coronavirus pandemic worsened for decades with extremely high unemployment rates.
The country, known internationally for its mineral wealth, still holds the record for the world’s largest hard diamond discovery – Cullinan – found in 1905 in the small mining town of the same name.
South Africa is also the first country of the Kimberley Process, an international certification scheme to keep conflict diamonds off the market.
“We are poor, we are unemployed. But that can change everything,” said Precious, 38, who did not want to be named.
She had spent the night digging, with her teenage son and daughter.
The boy stuck a transparent crystal the size of a ping pong ball.
“They are not tired, we are asking for money,” shouted Precious.
Dreamed of ‘Dubai’
Rumor has it that Cullinan, who weighed over 3,000 carats uncut, was lying just a few feet underground and had been dug with a pocket knife.
The rough stone yielded nine key diamonds used to adorn the British crown jewels, as well as almost 100 small glitter.
Johannesburg resident Thulani Manyathi, 36, traveled to KwaHlathi from the impoverished city of Alexandra with his four young daughters.
“We will live in Dubai. I want a house with double storage, it will change our lives,” Mr Manyathi told AFP, touching a pile of stones in his pocket.
“No school today,” he added. “We are digging for diamonds.”
There is talk of “foreigners” buying stones for several hundred rand in the nearby town of Ladysmith.
But experts say the stones are unlikely to prove valuable.
“These are not diamonds, people here are just wasting their time,” said 18-year-old Bhekumuzi Luvuno, skeptically inspecting one of the stones he discovered overnight.
Authorities over the weekend urged diggers to leave the area, citing coronavirus restrictions, but to no avail.
The government on Tuesday (June 15th) sent a team of geological and mining experts to the area, now filled with holes, to collect stones for analysis.
Police vehicles are patrolling the area to keep crowds under control.
