



The ripple effect of Tuesday’s historic vote to maintain the Australian Club’s men-only membership rules is causing a difficult introspection in some high-profile Sydney families. Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has been a member of the 183-year-old club for 36 years and declared himself a lifelong feminist on Tuesday as he headed to the Macquarie Street institution to cast his vote, apparently in support of allowing women to become a member. Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull with wife Lucy, daughter Daisy and grandchildren Jack and Alice, after meeting at the party room that ousted him in 2018. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen However, within the Turnbull family, the recent debate over the politics of membership of elite institutions, beyond gender, but also the issue of racial diversity, has become a concern. Mr. Turnbulls’s wife, Lucy Turnbull, successful businessman, philanthropist and former Sydney mayor, revealed money MESSENGER the matter had become a very personal affair for him, with both father and grandfather from the prominent legal and political dynasty of Hughes, who had been long-term members.

I have only been to the Australian Club occasionally. There is really good art and it is worth seeing just for that reason. But it does not represent the contemporary flow of Sydney. Demographically or otherwise. But he never did. This was somewhat the point of the gentlemen’s clubs. They can make or change any rules they like, it ‘s a free world, Ms. Turnbull said Wednesday. Former Prime Minister John Howard leaves the Australian Club after he held a vote to determine whether women can become members. Credit:Kate Geraghty But what worries me about this controversy is to think that none of my granddaughters could ever be a member of this club with the current regime. They can aim to be prime ministers, prime ministers, judges of the Supreme Court … whatever, but not members of the Australian Club. Both because of their genders, of course. But one is also Eurasian. Which is like a dual obstacle in a nation that strives, or claims and certainly needs, gender and racial equality. So it’s a bit of an anachronism and it looks like it will stay that way for a while at least. Those who vote for women’s membership are certainly retaining their membership, so they have one voice and one vote in the future. Which is completely logical and reasonable.

