France shows China in line with Australia | Manning River Times





news, national French President Emmanuel Macron has rebuked China for using economic coercion to harass and intimidate Australia. He described the growing superpower tactics as a clear violation of international law and stated that France stood by Australia. Mr Macron offered public support after greeting Prime Minister Scott Morrison in Paris on Tuesday. “You are at the forefront of tensions that exist in the region, of threats, and sometimes intimidation, and I want to reiterate here how much we stand by you,” he said. “I would like to reiterate how committed France remains to maintaining balance in the Indo-Pacific region and how we consider our partnership with Australia to be essential to the Indo-Pacific strategy.” Mr Macron said the instability required a global response. “We resolutely reject any economic austerity measures taken against Australia in flagrant violation of international law,” he said. Mr Morrison described Australia and France as good friends and partners. “No one understands freedom more than the French,” he told reporters. “Affinity is the word we use to describe our partnership – an affinity in so many areas of the relationship.” Every element of our partnership is about reinforcing the values ​​and beliefs we hold so much. “Earlier, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also backed Australia in its war with China. We stand by our friends,” Mr Johnson told reporters in London. “But I’m probably talking about Scott when I say no. does not want to go down in a new Cold War with China – we do not see it as the way forward. “This is a difficult relationship where it is vital to engage with China in the most positive way we can.” Asked which behaviors concerned him most, Mr Johnson highlighted China’s record on human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and its conduct towards Australia and other regional neighbors. China has launched trade strikes against more than $ 20 billion Australian exports in response to a series of political grievances. Strong comments from British and French leaders come after the G7 summit condemned Beijing for its human rights record and “non-market policies and practices” that undermine the global economy. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian described the G7 statement as slander and deliberate interference. “Such moves seriously run counter to the goals and principles of the UN Charter and the tendency of times for peace, development and favorable co-operation,” he said. “It reveals the malicious intentions of the US and several other countries to create confrontation and escalate differences and disputes.” China is strongly dissatisfied with this and strongly opposes it. He said the issues concerning Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Taiwan were “simply China ‘s internal affairs that do not cause foreign interference.” Mr Zhao was equally outraged by a statement issued after a NATO summit. s in Brussels, who said China posed systemic challenges to the international order and security of the alliance.Australian Associated Press /images/transform/v1/crop/frm/silverstone-feed-data/bfc2c1bb-14d5-45a0-a045-4cd980f3ad4c.jpg/r0_74_800_526_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg







