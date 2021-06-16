Castillo leads Peru’s final count but Fujimori refuses to admit





Nine days after a presidential run-off in Peru, electoral authorities have completed a vote count that showed leftist Pedro Castillo ousting Keiko Fujimori by 44,058 votes. That means Castillo, a former schoolteacher who has vowed to redistribute wealth and received overwhelming support from the country’s poor, received 50.1% of the vote against 49.9% for Fujimori, according to results published by the election council on Tuesday. afternoon. However, the winner of the June 6 election will not be announced until Peru’s electoral court rules on thousands of controversial ballots deemed irregular by Fujimori’s party. This decision could take days or weeks, during which tensions may rise in a politically unstable country. Castillo, who changed his Twitter profile description to “Peru’s president-elect” after announcing the final count, has accused unidentified groups of trying to overturn the election result. “We will not allow the oppressed people of Peru to continue to be discriminated against,” he told reporters in Lima on Tuesday, before the final results were released. He later thanked Peruvians who voted for him and wrote on Twitter that “a new time has begun” in the country. A new time has begun. Millions of Peruvians have risen to their feet to defend their dignity and justice. I thank the peoples of all Peru who, by their diversity and historical strength, have given me their trust. My government will owe it to all citizens.# Word of the Master pic.twitter.com/sOt6GResPI – Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) June 15, 2021 Allegations of fraud Exclusion can escalate quickly. Fujimori supporters, from lawmakers to former military officials, are calling for new elections as they say the new president would have no legitimacy to govern. Meanwhile, pro-Castillo demonstrators are coming from the village and gathering in front of the election court in Lima. Fujimori has lost two previous presidential runoffs despite being the heir to one of the country’s most powerful political clans. This time, she refused to admit and vowed to fight to the end, digging into allegations of fraud that have not been substantiated by independent election observers. “The most important thing is still missing: the review of the votes by the election jury,” she told supporters at a rally late Tuesday. A review of the votes currently being conducted by the election court may take place until two or three weeks after the parties filed more than 1,000 cancellation complaints without any legal basis, according to Jorge Jauregui, a lawyer specializing in electoral law. “There is no coherent and reasonable argument to say that the voting was directed at the polling stations,” he told the Andina news agency in an interview. (Updates with comments from Castillo and details starting in the fourth paragraph.) Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE







