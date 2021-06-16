Timely completion of CPEC key priority: PM







ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday set the timely completion of the CPEC as one of the government’s top priorities and stressed that the government is taking steps to boost investment in the export industry in the Special Economic Zones. Exporting industries will provide employment, increase economic volume and provide valuable foreign exchange, as well as access to the Made in Pakistan brand in global markets, he said as he chaired a meeting on China’s implementation of the FDI strategy for creating export industries to Special Economic Zones under CPEC. The forum also reviewed foreign investment in export industries under CPEC. Federal Ministers Shaukat Fayyaz Tareen, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ali Zaidi, Trade and Investment Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood, Special Assistants Waqar Masood, Moeed Yusuf, Chairman of the CPEC Authority Lieutenant General ( Asim Saleem Bajwa and senior officials were present. The meeting was attended by SBP Governor Raza Baqir via video link. The meeting was informed that the visa issues of Chinese officials coming under CPEC have been resolved while the Ministry of Interior is handling new cases every day, which has had a positive impact on the pace of CPEC. The meeting also provided information on the comprehensive strategy formulated by the Investment Board for the establishment of export industries in Special Economic Zones. The meeting was briefed on the identification of potential foreign investors in various sectors in China and the incentives given to them for direct investment in Pakistan. The meeting was also briefed on the establishment of assembly units of the three major international mobile companies in Pakistan and their positive impact on domestic consumption and exports. Information was provided on the steps taken by the CPEC Authority, the Ministry of Industries and Production and the Investment Board. Meanwhile, Minister of National Food Safety Fakhar-e-Imam appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He briefed the Prime Minister on the steps taken for the record production of wheat, rice, corn, peanuts, onions and potatoes in the country and for the restoration of livestock. Expressing satisfaction with the steps taken by the government to revive the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister said that all resources are being used for the development of the agricultural sector in the country. The measures taken by the government to revive the agricultural sector, he noted, have given small farmers a fair return to work, which is improving their living standards, and has a positive impact on the economy. of the country. Deputies and public representatives from Mianwali also appealed to the prime minister. They congratulated the Prime Minister on the positive economic indicators due to the successful economic policies and praised him for the progress on Mianwali issues, proposed projects and ongoing works. The Prime Minister instructed the participants to solve local problems and said that the first priority of the government is to remove the backward classes from poverty. Furthermore, steps are being taken to provide basic health and education facilities and equal development opportunities for the people of Mianwali, he said. The Prime Minister said that from the Kissan Card, farmers who have up to 12.5 hectares of land will be provided with light agricultural loans, technical training, health insurance through health cards and targeted subsidies for millions of families. Thanks to further business-friendly government economic policies, the establishment of industries in the area will provide employment opportunities for local youth, he said.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos