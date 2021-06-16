The Lone Star Cowboy Church asks for the right blood donors to give











Pinterest The urgent lack of blood lasts, even when communities are opened up by the pandemic RED OAK, Texas (May 21, 2021) The pandemic closure of schools, businesses and places of worship has dragged on for 15 months. As the masks are stripped, the blood supply remains in dire straits in North, Central and East Texas. The shortage has been described as the worst in 30 years by blood bank professionals for a long time. This summer a traditionally slow season for blood donations Carter BloodCare strongly urges Texas to donate blood to other Texans. Demand for hospitalization has increased as operating schedules are stretching in some cities and blood donations are simply not keeping pace. The procedures pushed to the height of the pandemic are now being worked out on an already packed plan. Blood donation is more important than ever to help rebuild the blood supply. Blood is essential every day in hospitals, so much so that its need is recognized globally every summer. Every year, countries around the world celebrate World Blood Donor Day (WBDD) June 14, to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products everywhere. During the month in which we celebrate safe blood and honor our fathers, Carter BloodCare applauds the volunteers who donate their blood to save the lives of others. To support this critical mission, the Lone Star Cowboy Church is hosting a blood drive from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 20, at 1011 East Ovilla Road in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For more information or to schedule an appointment, contact Wes Harlow at (214) 908-9252. Encouraged meetings are not required Meetings are encouraged. Donors can complete the online medical history questionnaire on the day of the donation, before they arrive to donate blood. If donors had a COVID-19 vaccine, they still have the right to donate blood. Individuals who are fully vaccinated are no longer required to wear an acne mask on blood devices or Carter BloodCare donation centers. You can choose to wear a face mask and masks will be available for donors who request them. Donors who have not been fully vaccinated are required to continue wearing a mask except when the temperature rises, or when eating and drinking after donation. We will comply with all mask policies at blood placement sites. We will not require proof of vaccination. Potential blood donors can become volunteers at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds can give independently and there is no upper age limit. For more information on donor eligibility and to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org. Carter BloodCare believes personal stories are powerful ways to encourage someone to donate blood. Share your story at carterbloodcare.org/tellusyourstory/ and inspire others to donate blood this summer. About Carter BloodCare Carter BloodCare is an independent, blood community center that provides transfusion sources to more than 180 medical facilities in 50 counties plus North, Central and East Texas. The nonprofit organization 501 (c) (3) is one of the largest blood programs in Texas, delivering more than 450,000 blood products each year to meet the demands of hospitals for their patients. Services include collection, processing, specialized laboratory testing, storage and distribution of blood and blood products.

Your blood center in your community.







