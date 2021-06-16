Without mentioning China, India reiterates for rule-based order in Indo-Pacific: India Tribune





Ajay Banerjee Tribune News Service New Delhi, June 16th Not to mention China, India on Wednesday once again said it stands for a rule-based order in the Indo-Pacific based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and respect for international rules and laws. “India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific,” said Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the eighth meeting of ASEAN Defense Ministers (ADMM-Plus). ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) is a group of 10 countries and five of those nations – Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam – are locked in a dispute with China over claims to hydropower-rich South China. carbon. saltwater China has created several man-made islands to expand its claims to the sea. Rajnath Singh addressed the ADMM-plus meeting practically. Regarding developments in the South China Sea, he said he has drawn attention in the region and beyond. “India supports freedom of navigation, flight and unimpeded trade on these international waterways,” he said. He hoped that negotiations on the Code of Conduct would lead to results that are in line with international law, including UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) and do not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of non-party nations. these discussions. A few years ago, China lost its dispute over the allegations at a hearing under UNCLOS, it rejected the decision and forced the other parties to the dispute to enter into negotiations. He said maritime security challenges were another area of ​​concern for India. The Sea of ​​Communication lanes were critical to the peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region. He said: “India has strengthened cooperative commitments in the Indo-Pacific based on a vision and converging values ​​to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region.” The centralization of ASEAN and the use of ASEAN-led mechanisms are important platforms for implementing our shared Indo-Pacific vision, he added.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos