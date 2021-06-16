Dog owners have given tips on how to prepare pets for the end of the pandemic

Delays in coronavirus mapping could have a ‘silver lining’ for dog owners, according to the Dogs Trust.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that the fourth step of the roadmap would not go ahead as planned on June 21, rather it would be delayed by four weeks until July 19.

But the Dogs Trust sees this as an opportunity for dog owners to prepare their pets to be ready for the rest of normal life, especially if they were born through the coronavirus pandemic.

This can be teaching them the busiest roads and parks as life returns to normal, but also for dogs that are accustomed to their owners working from home and may suffer from separation anxiety.

This is especially the case for “pandemic puppies” who will have missed the early development of the obligation to treat their owners by being away for a longer period of time.

Dr Rachel Casey, Director of Dog Behavior and Research at the Dogs Trust, said: Delaying the lifting of restrictions will be disappointing news for many of us.

“But for dog owners, this provides an additional opportunity to prepare the dogs for the resumption of normal life within four weeks.

“This is especially important when there may be major changes to the planned routine, such as leaving the dogs at home only for the first time when they return to the office.

Many of us may have already met at larger social gatherings outside and allowing visitors to our home.

“But the next four weeks will allow owners more time to refresh their dog training, practicing visitor-friendly greetings and, most importantly, teaching them to be left alone to prevent anxiety. of separation when life goes on normally.

Everyone wanted normalcy to return, but our dogs may need a little extra help in adjusting, especially the so-called pandemic puppies, who have not had these early life experiences.

The good news is, it’s not too late to prepare your dog and teach them life skills to help them cope with new experiences.

The Dogs Trust also talked about how important it is to teach dogs to cope with litter just to prevent the development of separation anxiety, with many of them having a short time away from their owners last year.







Increasing separation anxiety in dogs that have not been left alone during the pandemic is a particular concern for charity.

Rachel Casey continues: “A major concern for us is what the long-term impact of the blockage will be on the dogs’ ability to cope when left alone at home.

“Dogs that had separation anxiety before the pandemic are likely to get worse when left behind as owners return to work but we also expect to see new cases developing because other dogs, and especially puppies, have learned to wait for company throughout the day .

“If they expect us to always be ready, it will be harder for them to cope when we get back to our normal lives and not be home 24/7.

“Importers it is important to start now to avoid problems in the future and it is easy to do. Just make sure you factor in time in addition to your dog every day to help them be able to cope when they are only this can separate you from a door or baby gate too little to start with while you are working.

“If your dog stays calm, you can build up the split time gradually, so they start to adjust to not being with you all the time.

“If your dog gets upset when he splits up – for example, barking, groaning, gasping or scratching at the door – then you know they are worried about being away, and you need to progress much more gradually.





“Return to being away only as long as they stay calm and build slowly from there to help them adjust.

“By gradually increasing the time away, you can make sure they are able to decide for themselves and help them prepare for the time when you should return to work or study.

It is much easier to prevent problems than to deal with them and we will encourage people to visit our Dog School classes or watch our tips and videos on our website to help prevent the development of these problem behaviors.