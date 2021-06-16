Nanaimo Fire, RCMP team joined forces to try to catch culprits after at least 20 downtown fires

Nanaimo, the BC fire department and the RCMP have teamed up to find out who is behind more than 20 downtown fires believed to have been deliberately set up over the past three months.

Police suspect there is more than one person behind the arson.

Const. Gary O’Brien with Nanaimo RCMP says police are coordinating with the city’s fire and rescue department to identify the suspects.

“Sometimes they are just of a small nature. A piece of paper that ignites in a fire. But now it is progressing in the cast, and recently we have had the side of a building that is blazing and that is disturbing,” O’Brien said.

A fire on June 4 caused wooden pallets outside the Ajac Equipment, causing extensive damage to the business.

The RCMP released a map of the fires in Nanaimo showing the blaze concentrated in the city center.

This map released by RCMP shows where more than 20 fires have been set in downtown Nanaimo in the last three months. (Nanaimo RCMP)

The frustration is growing.

Kevan Shaw of the Victoria Crescent neighborhood association expressed his concerns last week about CHEK news.

“If it were not for the security we were paying for as businesses in the area, it would certainly have caught fire and the whole block would have caught fire. And someone would have been killed. That must end. Enough!”

The Nanaimo fire chief is advising businesses to remove any combustible material that remains outside.

The city has approved more security for its center, starting July 1st.