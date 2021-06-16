Mexico enjoys breaking free from economic darkness with the help of Biden

The business darkness has been so pervasive in Mexico since Andrés Manuel López Obrador won the presidency in 2018 on a tough anti-deployment platform that a recent burst of optimism about the country’s growth prospects feels like a bursting sunshine in the clouds.

Last October, the IMF was forecasting that Mexico would grow by only 3.5 percent in 2021 after falling to a seasonally adjusted 8.5 percent last year during the pandemic. However, as the economy opens up rapidly, coronavirus infections remain low, and the effects of the giant U.S. stimulus wave across the border, many economists and bankers here now see Mexico expanding almost twice as fast.

“The combination of continued reopening with strong remittances and a US-led global recovery has allowed Mexico to close the gap with other Latin American economies, overcoming it all in the first half of 2021,” said Marcos Casarín , chief economist for the region in Oxford Economics. The consultancy recovery tracker shows that Mexico is returning to pre-pandemic activity levels faster than any other Latin American country.

“Mexico will grow by 6.0 percent this year and may be higher,” said former finance minister and academic Carlos Urzúa, citing the effects of the U.S. fiscal stimulus outflow and increased remittances from Mexicans who work across the border. These could reach $ 55 billion this year and are “far more important than oil,” he added.

But few believe the US-inspired growth this year heralds a bright new dawn for Mexico. Enlargement, bankers and economists say, is almost entirely due to the policies of President Joe Biden, instead of López Obrador. The biggest beneficiaries are Mexico’s export-oriented manufacturing companies in the north of the country and the tourism industry, while firms serving the domestic market struggle with depressed demand.

Amlo turns into a panther when you suggest he should get more debt. It just isn’t something you can discuss. He will not spend

“Mexico will grow 6 percent this year, whether it likes it or not, attracted by the US,” said a trader who runs an investment fund in the country. “It will grow quite well in 2022. That is not the issue. “What matters is what happens after 2023.”

Here the picture is much less sunny. A near-universal complaint to the business community is that López Obrador’s hostile rhetoric, constant attacks on regulators and the judiciary, his unpredictable policy announcements and preference for state-owned companies have scared off foreign money coming to Mexico for him benefited from preferential entry under the US-Mexico-Canada free trade agreement.

“The ritual of bringing Global CEO to Mexico to announce a new investment is over,” said one member of the international business community. “There is a break. No one is leaving the country, but no one is proposing increased investment either. ”

The most frequently cited example as a hindrance for investors is the energy sector, where López Obrador is trying to reverse the openness to private money started under his predecessor and return to a state-run fossil fuel model, risking a boom. of renewable energy once promising in the process

“The problem is investment and the issue is medium and long term,” said Gerardo Esquivel, deputy central bank governor. “Beenshte stuck since 2015-16”.

Urzúa said public investment would be only 2.7 per cent of gross domestic product this year, barely more than half the level at which it should operate. Most of the spending goes towards López Obrador pet projects, which include a new oil refinery in his native Tabasco and a new tourist railway around the Yucatan Peninsula.

Despite his government’s focus on social programs to help the poor, López Obrador stands out from other populists for his stubborn refusal to increase borrowing to allow for more spending. Most economists here do not believe his decision last week to change the finance minister and appoint his old ally Rogelio Ramírez de la O, 72, will change that.

Those close to the president say his aversion to debt stems from a belief that the Mexican governments he admires most in the 1960s and 1970s were crippled by excessive borrowing. “Amlo turns into a panther when you suggest he should take on more debt,” a former minister said. “It simply’s not something you can discuss. “He will not spend.”

Even in the midst of the pandemic, López Obrador was one of the few presidents in the world who refused extra loans to ease suffering, despite the fact that Mexico had the fiscal space to do so. Critics called his policies “austericide.” And while public investment remains weak, the president does little to encourage the private sector to take the slow step.

“López Obrador should promote private sector investment,” said the CEO of a Mexican bank, adding that the private sector accounted for 86 percent of Mexico’s total investment. “There is no way to grow without private investment. “This rejection of private investment must stop.”

And as for Mexico’s recovery: “Growing 6 percent this year and 3.5 next year is not magic, it is inertia.”