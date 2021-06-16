As the Taj Mahal Reopens, a Travel Diary Read Through UP





Uttar Pradesh saw its tourism numbers crash by 84 percent in 2020, with its major tourism destinations like the Taj Mahal remaining closed for most of the year due to the blockade, Covid-19 and the entry of foreign tourists becoming a consequence. The center is yet to come up with its annual tourism report for 2020 but tourism figures reached by Uttar Pradesh News18 reveal how hard the pandemic and the resulting stalemate hit the tourism industry of major states. The tourism report in Uttar Pradesh says UP saw only 8.7 crore tourists in 2020, including only 8.9 lakh foreign tourists, compared to 54 crore tourists who visited the state in 2019 including over 47 lakh foreigners. The biggest drop was among tourists in Agra, the site of the iconic Taj Mahal and Agra Fort which are the main sheltered places visited by tourists in the country, along with Delhi Red Fort. Agra saw 1.09 crore tourists in 2019, including nearly 17 lakh foreign tourists, but last year only 27 lakh tourists came to Agra and foreign tourists were down at just 4.5 lakh. The Taj Mahal is finally opening on Wednesday (June 16th) after a gap of over two months. In addition to Agra, the six Buddhist countries in the UP such as Sarnath, Kaushambi and Kushinagar, receive a large share of foreign tourists, but these figures are also from 6.5 lakh in 2019 to 1.7 lakh in 2020. After Agra, the Varanasi Prime Ministerial electorate gets most foreign tourists to Uttar Pradesh but those figures here also fell from 3.5 lakh in 2019 to 1.06 lakh last year. The UP tourism report also shows that the tourism industry never recovered in the remainder of 2020 from the stalemate imposed in March. Of the 8.7 crore tourists who visited UP in 2020, 6.85 crore of them came in the first three months. 2019 had seen a tourist boom at UP also due to Prayagraj Kumbh who only saw 24 tourist tourists including 10.3 lakh foreigners. In 2018, UP saw nearly 29 million tourists, including 37.8 billion foreigners. The state is hoping for better tourism numbers in 2021, a senior official said after the blockade was lifted across the state after the second wave. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

