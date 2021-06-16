Chinas jumbo celebrities melt hearts on social media

Beijing (Global Times): There is no sign that elephant fever across China is disappearing soon, as a male elephant, which recently left the herd and wandered only in the opposite direction, has become a point new spark on social media.

Wild Asian stray elephants in southwest China’s Yunnan Province are still on the road, two months after leaving their original Xishuangbanna habitat and deciding to embark on the longest journey in the species’ history.

Eating corn, jumping on sugar cane, visiting houses, taking baths … they seem to be having so much fun that they don’t even want to go home.

The farther they travel north, the more followers they have on social media. As of Tuesday (June 15th) tens of millions of internet users, most likely including elderly elderly men, said they would like to see them just sleeping for a whole day, especially after a “black sheep” came out “.

On June 7, a male elephant left the herd and began to wander alone in the opposite direction.

“Once a male elephant is 6 years old, he will often leave the herd to go out and play, and the time of this departure will become longer and longer,” said Shen Qingzhong, an official at a local reserve. nature,.

“I really want to send my rebellious son to nature with him to experience this kind of life,” a young man wrote online.

This stray elephant reminds citizens of a famous stray elephant first seen in Xishuangbanna.

The elephant named “Lao San” was ousted from its herd in 2019 due to a failed friendship and has since become difficult, often destroying vehicles on purpose and entering crowded areas several times.

There is also speculation as to whether the situation is similar for the male elephant that recently left the herd.

Zhang Li, a wildlife field biologist and professor of mammal conservation at Peking Normal University, pointed out that the male elephant was more likely to leave because it reached sexual maturity and thus left the herd to look for a mate.

“But since there is neither a suitable habitat nor flocks of other elephants nearby where companions can be found, the elephant is expected to return to the larger group,” Zhang told the Global Times on Tuesday.

The photo taken Monday showed the herd still staying in Shijie settlement, Yimen county. The male elephant that left nine days ago was about 17.4 km away from the herd and all 15 elephants were safe and sound.

In the latest video unveiled, from above above the ground, these brown, multi-toned, calm, intelligent brown creatures were seen lying in a circle or in a pyramid shape down in the leafy wild forest. With their long rolled trunks and their large shoulders resting on their shoulders, the adult elephants protect the new members, with all the members looking calm and relaxed.

The herd of elephants has been staying near Yimen for a week. During the day, elephants sleep in the dense forest in the mountains. At night, they descend to the mountain to feed, and traces of the herd passing through the village at the bottom of the mountain are seen in several places.

Many people said the scene reminded them of both the serenity of nature and the warmth of the relationship between the species.

The local nature reserve official said the elephants stayed in Yimen probably because it is in a river valley with a hotter climate and there are also plenty of crops for elephants to eat like plantain and sugar cane, making the herd reluctant to leaves.

A local official with the surname Shen said the government has recently provided the herd of elephants with a large amount of food.

“This is not to change elephants ‘eating habits, but to keep them from going to villagers’ houses for food and creating man-elephant conflicts.”

Starting from their original habitat, the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve in the southernmost prefecture of Yunnan, on April 16, elephants have wandered more than 600 km to the north. It is farthest away that a herd of wild elephants from Xishuangbanna has ever traveled from its habitat.

For more than a month, local authorities have been sending police to escort the herd, evacuating roads to facilitate its passage and using food to distract it from entering densely populated areas.

But as the herd has moved far away from its original habitat and Yunnan has entered the rainy season making it difficult to cross rivers, it is unlikely that elephants will soon return to their original habitat, Zhang said. – Global Times