The child donated a Lego box full of cocaine as a birthday present as the merchants’ plan goes wrong

Two former Royal Marines imported cocaine into Lego boxes for children using the DPD courier service, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Jack Jones and Issac Rasmussen devised an international plan that involved hiding a variety of medicines inside toy boxes made for children.

The couple’s plan seriously failed, however, when a box was accidentally mistaken as a gift for a little boy’s birthday party.

His mother opened the box, which contained a picture of a fire engine in the front, for him to play with only to discover a kilogram of 82% pure cocaine.

Jack Jones and Issac Rasmussen, both 28, were jailed on June 15 for 16 and a half years and 10 years, respectively.

Judge Stuart Driver, QC, told Rasmussen: “You have allowed your home to be used for the distribution of many kilograms of Class A medicines.

“Part of such a delivery to your address disguised as Lego was inadvertently delivered to a small child wrapped as a birthday present, exposing the child to a risk of serious injury.”

The Liverpool Crown Court heard Jack Jones use EncroChat phones with “IntimateMode” and “FeralWhale” gloves before “IntimateMode” was later given to Rasmussen to use.

When the secret phone network was hacked last year, detectives discovered that Jack Jones had a Dutch contact, NetIce, who posted cocaine, heroin, MDMA and cannabis from the Netherlands, which the gang supplied throughout the UK. .







The vacuum-sealed packages were also posted at the home of co-conspirator Paul Jones, 43, and his mother’s home.

Two DPD parcels handed over on June 24, 2020 and recovered by police contained 18 kg of “high purity” cocaine.

The wholesale value was between 612,000 and 720,000, but the potential value of the road when it was cut was up to 1.8 million.

Charles Lander, prosecuting, said this was “just the tip of the iceberg” of a wider 50kg Class A plot between March 21 and June 25, 2020.

He said Jack Jones’ EncroChat revealed “he was making plans to import and transport large quantities of medicines, by plane and boat, as far away as the Virgin Islands in the Caribbean”.

Mr Lander added: “Jack Jones was telling one of his associates that they would be multi-millionaires within months.”

Jack Jones regularly transferred large payments, including 149,500 in bitcoin cryptocurrency to his Dutch contact.

Mr Lander said Rasmussen was “a highly trusted person” and registered with House Companies as the director of 998 Euro Couriers Transport Ltd – named after their old regiment – in the name of Jack Jones deliberately kept out of the documents.

Rasmussen accompanied him to a meeting with a NetIce contact at the Wheatsheaf pub in Raby, Wirral, when they handed over cash.

He also acted as courier for drugs and cash and allowed a property he had rented in Long Hey, Whiston to receive deliveries.







Mr Lander said: “Those drugs were hidden in Lego children’s boxes. The potential dangers of this concealment were demonstrated when one of the boxes, which contained one kilogram of high-purity cocaine, was given to a small child as a gift.

“Just luckily, one of the child’s parents opened the box and discovered the contents.”

Paul Jones, aka Paul Birch, received seven DPD packages imported from the Netherlands.

The last two, containing more than 12kg of cocaine, were taken to his mother Sharon Birch’s home in Callington Close, Huyton and at his home on Lincombe Road, Huyton.

Officers raided his home on June 24, when a DPD driver was found with a large brown box for him.

It contained eight small boxes of Lego Duplo, but inside a kilogram of blocks were compressed with 77% pure cocaine.

A search of his mother’s home uncovered four boxes of Duplo, each containing one kilogram of blocks containing 82% pure cocaine.

Six members of his family were arrested, including his mother, who said he asked her to take deliveries for him.

Police then raided Rasmussen’s address in Whiston, where they found the remains of a cannabis farm.

Only later did they discover that a DPD package had been delivered to his neighbor next door, who agreed to accept it for him.

In a statement to police, the neighbor said she had collected a number of packages for “Isaac” over the past two years.

But with Rasmussen lying down after the police raids, whenever she tried to give him the June 24 surrender, he was not inside.

A few weeks later, her son’s girlfriend said she was going to a kids party and did not have a gift for her friend’s son.

The woman told her about the unsolicited Lego boxes and suggested she get a Duplo with a picture of a fire engine as a gift.

She wrapped the box and released it for the boy’s birthday, before Mom opened it to play with him on September 4th.

Mr Lander said: “When she opened the box, she immediately noticed it was not Lego but it was an item that was wrapped in different layers of different packaging.

“The packaging was covered with foil and inside was a white bag that had a brown masking tape with a mark and contained a strong white block. The forensic analysis of that white block revealed that it was 1 kg of cocaine with a purity of 82 %. “

Police then went to the neighbor’s house and seized five other boxes of Lego, each containing one kilogram of 86% pure cocaine.

Jack Jones was arrested at Manchester Airport, with three cell phones and money, when he flew from Amsterdam on December 2nd.

Officers searched his home on Linden Drive, Huyton and found items that matched the property shown in the photo on his EncroChat device.

He made no comment and so did Rasmussen when he was arrested the next day in Bedfordshire.

Police searched his home in Widnes and apparently discovered the remains of a cannabis farm and a “growing cannabis bible”.

They also found a photograph of 998 Troop, the Commando Training Center in Devon, showing Rasmussen and Jack Jones in 2009.

Paul Jones was arrested at HMP Liverpool on January 20, where he was serving a 12-month sentence for raising a 50,000 cannabis farm.

He agreed to take the parcels, before telling the police: “What I will say are my parents and everyone in my house had anything to do with it, everything is at my fingertips.”

The three men admitted to plotting to import and supply cocaine.

Jack Jones, of Hey Park, Huyton, also admitted to plotting to supply heroin, MDMA and cannabis, import cannabis and return criminal property.

He has two previous convictions, including attempted robbery in 2014, when he was jailed for 12 months.

Alaric Walmsley, defending Jack Jones, said the father, who has a two-year-old daughter, had shown “true remorse”.

He said: “He served his country as a royal marine. After his honorable dismissal there is a testimony from his commanding officer, who refers to his service in the medical squadron as an ambulance driver for the primary field institution of the Battle of the 3rd Commando Brigade.

“He became part of the team held with high readiness to respond to conflicts and humanitarian crises around the world.”

Rasmussen, from Heath Road, Widnes, who also acknowledged the plot to import cannabis, had no previous convictions.

Arthur Gibson, defending Rasmussen, said he went to the plot “with his eyes open” and became friends with Jack Jones after joining the Marines at 17.

He said Rasmussen served abroad but ended up back in England on a training base and “wanted to try and do something else with his life”, but after working as an HGV driver and courier for companies including Parcel Force, “unfortunately” was included in the parcels.

Paul Jones, of Lincombe Road, Huyton, also admitted to having cannabis and criminal property.

Ken Heckle, defending the father of three, said he worked as a lifting truck driver with no criminal record until he slipped on ice, “broke his ankle” and lost his job.

He said he could not find work and that the issue, such as his conviction for producing cannabis – which he used to self-medicate for anxiety and depression – “is evidence of how he tried to resolve all the difficulties of his financial “.

Mr Heckle suggested his client’s role was not sophisticated as he used his name and addresses for deliveries and had an element of “naivety” and “dare I even say exploitation”.

Paul Jones was jailed for seven and a half years.

Speaking after the case, Merseyside Police Detective Inspector Lee Wilkinson said: “It is an excellent result to see three other dangerous drug criminals imprisoned as part of the national Venetic operation.

“Despite Jack Jones’ boasting that they would soon be multi-millionaires, their dreams of building a livelihood – and a drug empire – bringing misery to our communities have now come crashing down around them.

“As part of Operation Venetic, Merseyside Police have so far arrested more than 125 people, many of whom have been charged with serious drug and firearms trafficking. More offenders will continue to appear in court, and with each brought before our justice the roads become safer from the harm they may bring.

“Our message to other people involved in this type of crime is clear: expect to knock on the door sooner rather than later.

“Merseyside police will continue to be tireless and leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of those involved in a serious organized crime in order to protect our communities.”

