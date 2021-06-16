Rajnath Singh calls for free and open Indo-Pacific at ASEAN | Latest India News





India calls for free, open and inclusive order in Pacific Indo, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, adding that New Delhi supports freedom of navigation, redundant flights and unhindered trade on international waterways including the Sea of South China. During the virtual speech at the ASEAN Plus Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-Plus), Singh affirmed that maritime security challenges are another area of ​​concern for India and hopes that the South China Sea Code of Conduct negotiations will lead in results that are in accordance with international law. “India calls for a free, open and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific, based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, the peaceful settlement of disputes through dialogue and the observance of international rules and laws,” he said. “India has strengthened its Indo-Pacific cooperation commitments based on vision and converging values ​​to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region. Promised by the ASEAN Center, India supports the use of ASEAN-led mechanisms as important platforms for implementation of our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific, “he added. Stating that maritime communication lanes are critical to the peace, stability, prosperity and development of the Indo-Pacific region, the Minister said that developments in the South China Sea have attracted attention in the region and beyond. “India supports freedom of navigation, excessive flight and unimpeded trade on these international waterways. India hopes that the Code of Conduct negotiations will lead to results that are in line with international law, including UNCLOS, and do not prejudice rights and interests. legitimate nations that are not parties to these discussions, “he said China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. Beijing’s “nine-line line” territorial claim covers 90 percent of the 3.5 million square feet. km South China Sea, despite the decision of the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague against the claim in 2016. Last week, ASEAN and China agreed to speed up the resumption of code negotiations, which were halted by the pandemic. China and Asean began negotiations in 2013 for a supposedly binding code of conduct to regulate maritime behavior on the strategically important waterway claimed by China, as well as ASEAN members such as Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Speaking at the virtual meeting, Singh said India has a deep link with ASEAN and has continued its active engagement in many areas contributing to regional peace and stability, especially through ASEAN-led mechanisms, such as the East Asia Summit. , ASEAN Regional Forum and ADMM-Plus. “The India-ASEAN strategic partnership has been strengthened thanks to the flourishing of cultural and civilizational ties and increased cooperation between people. India continues to attach importance to the ASEAN center and unity in ensuring peace and stability in the region,” he said. Describing terrorism and radicalization as “the biggest threats” to peace and security, the minister said India remains committed to fighting terrorist financing as a member of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). “India shares global concerns about terrorism and believes that in an age when networking among terrorists is reaching alarming proportions, only through collective cooperation can terrorist organizations and their networks be completely dismantled, the perpetrators identified and held accountable and taken “Strong measures against those who encourage, support and finance terrorism and secure the sanctuary of terrorism,” he said.

