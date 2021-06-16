The online sex crime crisis in South Korea that affects all women, the report reveals | South Korea

The South Korean epidemic of online sexual abuse has left survivors traumatized for life and is negatively affecting all women and girls in the country, according to a new report.

Using hidden cameras to film or share clear images of women without their consent, Molka is forcing victims to consider suicide or consider leaving work or leaving the country, Human Rights Watch (HRW) told report, My life is not your porn: Digital sex crimes in South Korea.

The trauma is exacerbated by meetings with police and non-sympathetic courts, the U.S.-based organization said, and called on the government to impose tougher sentences and educate men and boys about the dangers of consuming abusive images online.

Digital sex crimes have become so common and so frightening in South Korea that they are affecting the quality of life of all women and girls, said on Wednesday Heather Barr, the interim director of HRWs for women’s rights.

Barr, who was the author of the report, added: Women and girls told us that they avoided using public toilets and felt worried about hidden cameras in public and even in their homes. An alarming number of digital sex crime survivors said they had thought about suicide.

Officials in the legal justice system, most of whom are men, often seem to simply not understand, or do not accept, that these are very serious crimes.

The report, based on 38 interviews and an online survey involving hundreds of women, said sexual prosecution of crimes involving illegal filming increased 11-fold between 2008 and 2017, according to data from the Korean Institute of Criminology.

In 2008, less than 4% of prosecutions involved molluscs, but that had increased to 20% nearly 7,000 cases by 2017.

Digital sex crimes are an urgent crisis for South Korean women and girls, said Lina Yoon, a senior researcher at HRWs Asia division.

Crime is having a devastating impact on women, Yoon added. Police see the case lightly because there is no physical contact involved. They do not realize how horrible it can be. Sharing secret photos and videos online means crime never ends for survivors, she said. He stays with them throughout their lives.

I am very afraid for my future

Oh Soo-jin * was a 20-year-old student when she agreed to pose nude for a part-time model job.

Despite assurances in her contract that the photos would remain private, more than 700 images of her appeared on a website after she left because her boss had demanded clearer sexual images.

More pictures of Oh appeared even after she sought help from police which led her to consider suicide.

I’m very scared for my future, she said. [The images] will always be on someone’s computer, and I do not know when this will stop. I thought if this can not be stopped, then I want to stop my life.

Barr said most of the women who reported digital sex crimes had horrific experiences with police, with some saying they had been mocked or told they would never find a marriage partner.

While uploading images and other non-consensual sexual images is now a global problem, it has quickly taken hold in South Korea, where authors take advantage of the ubiquitous use of mobile devices and the world’s fastest speeds in the world.

The president, Moon Jae-in, called on police to investigate the growing number of digital sex crimes after mass demonstrations in Seoul took on global attention in 2018.

In 2020, however, perpetrators receive a fine or a suspended sentence, or both, in 79% of cases. It is not at all proportionate to the damage done, Barr said.

A year ago, prosecutors dropped 43.5% of digital sex crime cases compared to 27.7% of murder cases and 19% of robbery cases, although the sex crimes cases prosecuted usually ended in a conviction, the report said.

HRW said the government needed to introduce tougher penalties for violators, increase the number of women police officers, prosecutors and judges, and address South Korea’s poor data on gender inequality.

* Name has been changed