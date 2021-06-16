UK fails to protect against climate risks, councilors warn | Climate change

The UK government is failing to protect people from the rapidly growing risks of the climate crisis, from deadly heat waves to power outages, its official climate advisers have warned.

climate change committee the action taken to improve the resilience of nations is not keeping pace with the effects of global warming, many of which are already causing harm. CCC experts said they were disappointed by the absolutely illogical lack of sufficient action to adapt, especially as the action is up to 10 times more cost effective than not doing so.

They said climate change was here now. In the heat wave of 2020, 2,500 people died in the UK, but the CCC said the government had not heeded their warnings for more than a decade that homes should be made colder, such as using shutters .

Reducing carbon emissions remained vital to avoid the worst climate impacts, the CCC said, but some were unavoidable. She highlighted a series of risks that required action within two years at the latest. These included damaging forest and peatlands by high temperatures and droughts that would prevent the UK from meeting its net zero emissions target by 2050 because these areas would not be able to remove CO2 from the atmosphere.

Adaptation remains the Cinderella of climate change, still sitting with rags near the stove: with low resources, unfunded and often ignored, said Baroness Brown, chairwoman of the CCC adaptation committee. Not only is it essential to make adjustments, but it also provides economic benefit. So it is absolutely illogical that we are not doing it.

Our particular disappointment is that after the last climate change risk assessment in 2016, the adaptation plan that was published was really inadequate, she said. He did not address many of the risks highlighted and did not focus in any way on action. A comprehensive, effective action plan that prepares the UK for climate change is now essential and urgently needed.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the CCCs, said there was a voluntary reluctance on the part of ministers to factor in adaptation to their policies: This is because it is difficult, it does not fit [five-year] political cycle and has no fascination with the net zero attached to it. The government needs to get real about it.

The CCC report is based on a independent analysis 1,500 pages by 450 experts from 130 organizations providing a comprehensive overview of the climate change risks facing the UK.

Alarmingly, this new test shows the gap between the level of risk we face and the level of adaptation in the process has widened, she said. The UK has the capacity and resources to respond effectively, however it has not done so.

The estimate considered 53 risks associated with future temperature rise between 2C and 4C of global warming and found that there were sufficient adjustments for only four. Even if heating were limited to 2C, an optimistic scenario, the number of annual cost risks in the billions per year would triple by 2080, the CCC said.

The report highlights the impact of heat waves on human health and productivity, especially in homes, hospitals and care homes that are unable to stay calm. As of the 2016 estimate, more than 570,000 new homes have been built that are not resilient to high temperatures, and another 1.5 million homes are expected to be built in the next five years unless construction policy is changed to improve ventilation and protection. by light. More heat is boosting costly housing cuts in some regions, with 10,000 homes affected after the 2018 heat wave.

Vulnshte also stressed the vulnerability of the power grid to floods, storms and lack of cooling water, with the impact of future outages likely to be even more severe with cars and heating homes becoming increasingly electrified. Another risk is that extreme weather overseas could break food supply chains imported from the UK.

Nature and wildlife are also at risk from the climate crisis, with devastating effects on humans if ecosystems cannot absorb carbon and absorb water to reduce the risk of flooding. The CCC said the UK would require 80 million tonnes of CO2 per year to be removed from the air by 2050 to compensate for sectors that cannot be fully decarbonised, such as aviation.

We can not expect nature to remove all that carbon if it is too hot and too dry for trees to grow, Stark said. Restoring nature now in order to survive future climate impacts is vital, the CCC said.

The Peatlands could store large amounts of carbon, but Kathryn Brown, at the CCC, said they could collapse from the heat and drought if they were in poor condition. Today only about 5% of peat at altitude is in good condition and recent UK commitments will bring back just another 5%, she said. We need to see 100% restoration by 2045.

Met Offices Prof. Richard Betts, a lead author of the technical report, said he was hit by projected increases in landslides during major rainstorms, in places such as rail embankments and coal waste tips in Wales.

The CCC report said there would be potential climate benefits in a warmer UK, such as longer growing seasons and reduced deaths due to winter cold and lower heat bills. houses. But these were far greater than the negative impacts, she said.

The latest CCC risk assessment in 2016 warned that the UK was poorly prepared for water shortages and floods, and while further adaptation action was needed, some had been undertaken. In 2019, the CCC reiterated its warnings that the UK did not have proper plans to protect people from heat waves, rapid floods and other impacts of the climate crisis.

A government spokesman said: “We welcome this report and will consider its recommendations closely as we continue to demonstrate global leadership on climate change ahead of COP26 in November. The government is being advised on regulations to reduce the risk of overheating in new residential buildings.