



The African penguin is endemic to the coasts of South Africa, from Hollams Bird Island, off the central coast of Namibia, to the Algoa Bay off the coast of the Eastern Cape, South Africa. They are usually found in large, noisy colonies. The African penguin is commonly called the Jackass penguin because of its noisy and noisy call that sounds similar to that of a donkey. Read the latest Simply Green digital magazine below South African National Institute of Biodiversity reported that the species experienced rapid population decline over the past hundred years as a result of hunting, habitat destruction in nesting sites, oil spills, and competition for food resources with commercial fishing fleets. It is now classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List and listed in Annex II of CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) which means that it is not yet threatened with extinction, but will be without proper protection. In South Africa, it is further listed as a protected species under the National Environmental Management Law: Biodiversity. Conservation authorities tried to establish a colony in 2003 but it was abandoned due to heavy looting by caracals in the reserves. CapeNature, in partnership with BirdLife South Africa has built a fence without protection from predators around the area where the penguins are located. To further encourage the penguins to stay and breed in the area, life-like penguin rogues equipped with loudspeakers have been positioned along the shoreline. These rogues will play breeding sounds which would create the impression that there are penguins coming together and breeding in that place. Brilliant. Although there are more years of hard work ahead of us, it is an important step to take now, as every year we wait, we lose more and more penguins, says Christina Hagen, Pamela Isdell Penguin Conservation Member at BirdLife Africa of the South. Pioneer penguins hatched from abandoned eggs found in other colonies and were raised by hand by staff and volunteers at the South African Coastal Bird Conservation Foundation. The release of 30 African Penguins at De Hoop Nature Reserve comes a day before the release of Netflix Penguin Town, which explores the special life of a group of African Penguins who visit Simons Town once a year to breed. The documents track a group of waterfowl tied to the city around the city causing traffic jams and nests in very crowded spaces. Promises to be as exciting as it seems!

