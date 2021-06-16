Taiwan reports the largest daily intervention yet by the Chinese air force





Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located on the southeast coast of mainland China, even though the two sides have ruled separately for more than seven decades.

While there was no immediate comment from Beijing on Tuesday’s flights, the news comes after the leaders of the Seventh Group (G7) issued a joint statement on Sunday reprimanding China. on a range of issues and underlined the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait – China ‘s comments condemned as “slander”.

But analysts said Tuesday’s flights were likely to serve several purposes for China, both demonstrating the strength of the People’s Liberation Army in the country for an internal audience, while giving the PLA the intelligence and skills it would need in any conflict. potential involving Taiwan.

He also follows the June 6 landing of a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport aircraft in Taipei, an event that is apparently perceived to be in “humiliating opposition” to Beijing’s claim to sovereignty over Taiwan, according to Timothy Heath , a senior defense researcher at think tank RAND Corp. The landing of any foreign military aircraft on the land of another nation is strictly regulated by international norms and requires specific authorization. C-17, which was carrying a U.S. Senate delegation in Taiwan as part of a planned announcement regarding the donation of 750,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, none of them were from Beijing. The 28 flights to Taiwan’s ADIZ on Tuesday “showed Chinese domestic audiences that China would respond militarily to a US-Taiwan incident that Chinese authorities and the media have denounced as extremely provocative,” Heath said. “The incursions also signaled Taiwan and the US that China viewed military cooperation as a threat,” Heath said. Drew Thompson, a former U.S. Department of Defense official now at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy in Singapore, said it was unlikely that China would combine the 28-aircraft complex intervention in just 48 hours after the G7 statement listed Beijing. “Can you make a presidential-level decision in China that soon about something as complex as that? I doubt it,” Thompson said. “I think we can probably conclude that this was a series of planned exercises that maybe timelines were adjusted so that more aircraft could be added with short notice,” he said. Taiwan has complained in recent months about repeated missions by the Chinese air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defense zone near the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands. Thompson noted that Tuesday’s flights included intelligence gathering early warning planes. Those planes could measure Taiwan’s response, and that information could be used in the event of possible future combat missions. He said PLA flights on Tuesday complied with international law as they did not violate Taiwanese airspace, which stretches 12 nautical miles off its coast, but instead went only to its ADIZ, an area that any nation could decide as it pleased. . The US Federal Aviation Administration defines an ADIZ as “a designated area of ​​airspace above land or water within which a country requires the immediate and positive identification, location and control of air traffic in the interests of national security.” . The latest Chinese mission included 14 J-16 and six J-11 fighters, as well as four H-6 bombers, which could carry nuclear weapons and anti-submarine aircraft, electronic warfare and early warning, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said. . The ministry added that Taiwanese fighter jets were sent to catch and warn Chinese planes away, while missile systems were also deployed to monitor them. Not only did Chinese planes fly to an area near the Pratas Islands, but bombers and some of the fighters flew around southern Taiwan near the bottom of the island, according to a map the ministry provided. Meia Nouwens, senior fellow for Chinese defense policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, said Tuesday’s flights were different from previous incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ by the Chinese military. “PLA seemed to have done something new with the configuration of different aircraft and flight lines. So I would put this up again to test new capabilities once again, with (perhaps) some useful time for political signaling, she said. China’s Ministry of Defense did not respond to a request for comment. China has in the past described missions such as those needed to protect the country’s sovereignty and to deal with “cooperation” between Taipei and Washington, which have no official diplomatic ties. China describes Taiwan as its most sensitive territorial issue and a red line that the United States should not cross. He never gave up the possible use of force to secure the final union. And China likes to keep in mind its opponents, said Thompson, a former U.S. Department of Defense official. “Because of all this uncertainty about signaling, time, packages, location, this creates a very, very effective gray area tool,” Thompson said. “It says one thing to Japan, another to the US, another to Taiwan. “He sends a whole bunch of different messages to different people. But the common theme is, ‘do not oppose China,’ or face serious consequences,” he said.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

