Pakistani police allegedly arrested restaurant staff after being denied free burgers





Burger Joint said Johnny & Jugnu in the eastern city of Lahore in a statement on Facebook that a group of police officers had visited his shop late last week demanding free food, “which has become a common practice for them.” When their request was denied, the statement said: “The police officers threatened our managers and left, to return the next day to further harass and put pressure on our teams on the ground with baseless arguments.” On Friday, all 19 staff members and managers at the restaurant gathered and were held by police for nearly seven hours overnight, the statement claimed. Restaurant staff were forced to leave their kitchen and their customers unattended, “with our bakers still at work”, while police claimed they had refused to wait for a “request from a very high profile special guest”, said statement. A police station house officer has been arrested since then and an investigation is under way, a spokesman for the Lahore city police office said on Tuesday. According to the official Twitter account of Punjab provincial police, the officers involved in the incident have been suspended. “No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands. Injustice will not be tolerated,” the tweet read. “All of them will be punished.” Police did not confirm the number of police officers involved in the investigation, or details of the incident. Saman Bashir, head of marketing for Johnny & Jugnu’s, said the incident had been very troubling for the team, but praised the swift action taken to suspend those involved. “We talked to the public about what happened and within two hours we probably got a response from the authorities,” she said. “We are pleased that people stood up to support us, this is the silver lining.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos