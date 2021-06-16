UK, Australia sign a trade deal in Boost for Boris Johnson

Register for our weekly newspaper Beyond Brexit, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

The UK and Australia reached a new free trade agreement as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to expand trade ties with countries in the post-Brexit world.

The key elements of the pact were finalized at a dinner between Johnson and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday evening, 10 Downing Street said in a statement. A final agreement will in principle be published in the coming days, the UK government said.

“Today marks a new dawn in the UK’s relationship with Australia,” Johnson said. “Our new free trade agreement opens up fantastic opportunities for British businesses and consumers.”

Boris Johnson and Scott Morrison at No. 10 Downing Street Garden in London on June 15. Photo: Luke MacGregor / Bloomberg

The Australian deal is expected to increase the size of the UK economy by 0.02% over 15 years. Its conclusion is a political boost to Johnson’s post-Brexit agenda, though there may be a backlash from interested farmers about opening up entry into the British market.

The deal marks the first deal with a major ally that goes beyond reliance on a pre-existing EU trade relationship. Australia is the UK’s 20th largest trading partner globally, and trade with Australia accounted for 1.2% of the UK total in 2020.

Farmer criticism

The deal will cut tariffs on products like Scotch whiskey, clothing and cars. It will also reduce taxes on agricultural products, a point of controversy that had sparked outrage from Britain’s agricultural sector. The final text of the agreement will include detailed chapters on animal welfare and the environment, according to a person familiar with the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity.

British farmers have raised concerns that they will be affected by cheap meat imports from Australia. Under the terms of the agreement, tariffs on beef and mutton will be phased out over a 15-year period, the Australian government said in a statement.

“Australian producers and farmers will receive a significant boost by gaining more access to the UK market” statement tha.

Progress with Australia is a welcome relief for Johnson amid the sequels tensions with the EU over their post-Brexit settlement, particularly with regard to Northern Ireland.

Brexit Row

The UK has decided not to introduce some controls on the passage of goods to Northern Ireland, saying the EU’s “draconian” approach to enforcing the rules is hurting local communities. The EU, which is Britain’s largest trading partner, says the UK is failing to implement the terms of the Brexit agreement Johnson signed less than two years ago.

Britain’s future trade targets are deals with New Zealand and the US, though an agreement with the latter in the short term. it is unlikely that President Joe Biden wants to focus on domestic issues. The British government also sees the Australian agreement as a stepping stone to joining the CPTPP, an 11-nation pact that includes such as Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.

The deal means the UK “will potentially have access to the CPTPP – it paves the way for that accession,” Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Wednesday. “There is a real content to this deal.”

uk officially applied to join the CPTPP in February and member nations began the process to consider that application earlier this month.

For Australia, the deal would be the last in a series of bilateral free trade agreements signed in the last decade with nations including Japan, South Korea and Indonesia, as well as with the CPTPP. It’s also in negotiations to join a pact with the EU, with Tehan saying the “final game” for those talks should be reached by the end of the year.

Morrison has encouraged Australian exporters to diversify into more markets as geopolitical tensions with China’s largest trading partner spilled over into trade retaliation, including tariffs on barley and wine, and blocked coal shipments to Chinese ports.

“Strengthening our trade relationship is a great opportunity,” Morrison said in a speech in London on Monday.

“Si United Kingdom moves to a whole new generation of their trade relations with the world, with whom better to start that journey than Australia? “he said.” Who better understands the challenges of moving to that environment where Australia has traversed so many tracks when it comes to securing positive and effective trade relations with so many countries? “

