Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE resistance and solidarity in the face of Covid-19 threat





Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has praised the UAE’s decades-long investment in its infrastructure for its help in coping with the Covid-19 pandemic storm and emerging as a more resilient nation. The Vice President and Ruler of Dubai said that the rise of the coronavirus across the globe was “one of the greatest challenges that humanity has faced in its known history”. Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came in the Emirates Group annual report. In it, he praised the public and private sectors for their strong response to the vast challenges posed by the coronavirus. “We have been tested in our ability to deal with this unforeseen situation, but we have come out of it more severe,” said Sheikh Mohammed. “In many ways, the UAE has proven to be one of the most prepared countries to deal with this pandemic. “Not only have we effectively protected the health and well-being of citizens and residents, but we have also withstood the economic impact of the crisis. “The investments we have made over the past decades to build a world-leading infrastructure, thanks to the vision of our founding fathers, combined with our powerful institutions and public services, have enabled us to meet the Covid-19 challenge.” Sheikh Mohammed praised all sections of society for uniting to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. “The joint efforts of the public and private sectors in building a strong healthcare response is one example of this spirit of solidarity,” he said. People are being tested for coronavirus at the Mina Rashid screening center in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, health authorities have called on citizens and residents to join the efforts of healthcare professionals. Health workers, such as the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, have led the way. Reem Mohammed / National Health workers in the emergency department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City. The president, Sheikh Khalifa, has honored front line workers who helped curb Covid-19. Reem Mohammed / National Health workers at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City take a patient out of the emergency department. Reem Mohammed / National A consulting physician in the emergency department at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City is hosting a Covid-19 patient. Reem Mohammed / National People get laser blood tests at the Mina Rashid screening center in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National A nurse cleans her hands after conducting a swab test at one of the car screening centers in the UAE in Mina Rashid, Dubai. Victor Besa / National A health worker performing the Covid-19 nasal swab test at a testing station at the Mall of the Emirates in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National Nurse Renu Venugopal, who contracted Covid-19, recovered and continued to treat patients at Al Zahra Hospital, Sharjah. Chris Whiteoak / The National Ruth Deva Kiruba says being pregnant during a pandemic was surreal and sometimes lonely. Chris Whiteoak / The National EMT nurse Jephy Antony, who contracted Covid-19, recovered and continued to treat patients at NMC Royal Hospital, DIP, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National A visitor is tested at the Ras Al Khaimah Covid-19 car testing center. Reem Mohammed / National Nursing Nikhil Rajendran inside the fever clinic at Bareen International Hospital in Mohamed Bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National Shane Simeon Galang from the Philippines, Mervat Aslan Mhgoub Mohamed from Egypt and Sowmya Kotian from India, who are nurses at Bareen International Hospital in Mohamed bin Zayed City in Abu Dhabi. Pawan Singh / The National



He said the Dubai government had set a high priority in providing support to businesses to alleviate the pressures caused by the blast. “Moving forward, we continue to remain committed to helping all sectors recover on a strong footing,” he said. Rapid vital action for the Covid-19 war “Amid the pandemic, our model for finding solutions to challenges has been marked by cooperation, humanitarian values ​​and swift action,” said Sheikh Mohammed. He highlighted how important industries helped to recover. “The response of Dubai aviation and logistics industry leaders to the disruption caused by Covid-19 is a prime example of our nations’ ability to rise to the challenge in these times of testing,” he said. “Working together, they have been quick to use their global capabilities not only to facilitate the rapid delivery of vaccines in the country, but also to send aid and humanitarian aid to developing countries.” He defined the leading role played in economics by the Emirates. “The Emirates Group actively contributes to the economic success of Dubai and is essential to our future growth and prosperity. I am confident that the Group will continue its role as a world leading organization shaping the future of global aviation while it also advances the vision and aspirations of the UAE. “ Celebrating a golden age Sheikh Mohammed looked forward to what will be a historic second half of the year for the Emirates, highlighted by his Golden Jubilee celebrations in December. “The UAE will mark 50 years of the nation in December 2021. Growing from a modest regional trading post to a nation that sent the Arab world’s first space mission to Mars, the UAE development has really been extraordinary. “I look forward to our country achieving greater success and accelerating our progress on the ambitious path set by our founding leaders. Their vision to drive human progress and create a better world for future generations continues to inspire us. “







