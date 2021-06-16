Men do not take care of themselves; let’s change it





This week is International Men’s Health Week ending on Father’s Day.

Despite advances in medical technology, men live sicker and die younger than women, on average for more than five years. Although more men are born each year, at age 35, women are older than men. This discrepancy widens as we age, with about 65 percent of those over 80 being female.

The science behind this abyss is clear: Men do not take care of themselves as women do. A recent poll showed that 60 per cent of male respondents did not undergo regular health checks and would only visit a doctor if something was “seriously wrong”. Generally, men would not miss a routine change of oil in their car, but their physical and emotional health is often neglected until something breaks down. On the other hand, women are twice as likely to receive preventive health care. There are many reasons why men refuse to do regular checkups, mostly lack of perceived lack of time or interest. It just is not an advantage for most men. This apathy leads to missed opportunities for early detection and treatment for a range of conditions, including the two leading causes of death for men, cardiovascular disease and cancer. This month, let’s find time to recognize the importance of improving men’s health with a few simple steps:

1) Eat healthy: your eating habits significantly affect your physical and mental health. You can start improving your diet right away with small steps like adding more fruits and vegetables every day and avoiding highly processed foods. You can also start by moderating your alcohol intake and getting the right nutrients from a more varied menu of healthy foods and supplements. 2) Exercise: Only 30 minutes a day of physical activity has been shown to improve immunity, heart health, productivity, memory, confidence and energy. Similarly, exercise reduces weight, depression, anxiety and the chances of chronic health conditions. You can start small, but start now. 3) Preventive maintenance: Regular checkups and health checks can catch small problems before they become much more important problems, especially for men over 40 years old. Blood pressure, cholesterol and blood glucose levels are some initial recommendations. 4) Rest and recovery: Getting enough sleep (7-9 hours for adults) is essential for optimal health and wellness. Sleep patterns are directly related to cognitive function, mood, energy and physical health. Setting up a routine sleep and wake schedule or avoiding screen time in bed are great first steps. 5) Mental Health: Men struggle by acknowledging that they may need help because of the pressure to be “strong” and “pushed”. Nearly one in 10 men reported having some form of depression or anxiety, but less than half sought treatment. Men are four times more likely to die by suicide and two to three times more likely to abuse drugs and alcohol than women. You do not have to suffer in silence. Start by spending time with other people and talking to a supportive friend or relative about your feelings If you or someone you know is in a crisis, get help right away by calling 911 or the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). – Kit Bredimus is the Chief Nursing Officer / Vice President of Nursing for Midland Health.

