Exodus of China bitcoin miners

China has long been home to more than half of the world’s bitcoin miners, but now, Beijing wants them ASAP. In May, the government called for him a severe blow to mining and the bitcoin trade, establishing what is being called in crypto circles as the “great migration of mines”. This exodus is underway right now, and could be a game changer for Texas. Mining is the energy intensive process, which creates new currencies and keeps a record of all transactions of existing digital tokens. Despite the shortage of stocks that caused day-to-day outages last winter, Texas often has some of the lowest energy prices in the world, and its share of renewables is growing over time, with 20% of its power comes from the wind since 2019. It has a regulated power grid that allows customers to choose between energy providers, and most importantly, its political leaders are highly pro-crypto dream conditions for a miner seeking a resource welcome and free energy. “You’ll see a dramatic shift over the coming months,” said Brandon Arvanaghi, formerly a security engineer at the Gemini crypto exchange. “We have governors like Greg Abbott in Texas who are promoting mining. It will become a real industry in the United States, which will be incredible.”

Mining dominance in China

2021 data on global mineral energy distribution are not yet available, but past estimates have shown that 65% to 75% of bitcoin mining in the world took place in China mainly in four Chinese provinces: Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Yunnan. The Sichuan and Yunnan hydropower plants make them the mecca of renewable energy, while Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are home to many coal-fired power plants in China. The withdrawal of miners has already begun in Inner Mongolia. Having failed to meet Beijing’s climate targets, Provincial leaders decided to give bitcoin miners two months to clarify, clearly blaming its energy shortages on crypto mining. Castle Island Ventures founding partner Nic Carter says while it is not entirely clear how China will handle the next steps, it is likely to have a phased step. “It seems like we are moving from the policy statement to the current implementation in a relatively short way,” he said.

The way this exodus is measured is by looking at hashrate, an industry term used to describe the computing power of all miners in the bitcoin network. “Given the decline in hashrates, it appears that installations are being deactivated across the country,” continued Carter, who also thinks that perhaps 50% to 60% of all bitcoin hashes will leave China. Although China’s announcement has not been cemented in politics, it is not stopping miners like Alejandro De La Torre by cutting their losses and making an exit. “We do not want to face every year, with a new kind of ban coming to China,” said De La Torre, vice president of Hong Kong-based Mining Pool. “So we are trying to diversify our global mining hashtag and that is why we are moving to the United States and Canada.” One of the biggest features of bitcoin is that it is completely agnostic of location. Miners require only one internet connection, unlike other industries that need to be relatively close to their end users. “The most interesting thing about bitcoin that is underestimated by many naysayers is that it is a mobile market; you can bring it to power,” said Steve Barbour, founder of Upstream Data, a company that manufactures and supplies portable mining solutions for buildings. of oil and gas. That said, the exodus will not be immediate, in part because miners will need some time to move their machinery from China or liquidate their assets and set up shops elsewhere.

Where are they going

Because scale miners compete in a low-margin industry, where their only variable cost is usually energy, they are stimulated to migrate to the world’s cheapest energy sources. “Every Western mining host I know has had their phones fall off hooks,” Carter said. “Chinese miners or miners living in China are looking at Central Asia, Eastern Europe, the US and Northern Europe.” One possible destination is China’s neighbor’s neighbor, Kazakhstan. Coal mines on site provide a cheap and abundant supply of energy. It also helps Kazakhstan take a softer stance on construction, which warns well of miners who need to build physical installations in a short period of time.

Didar Bekbauov runs Xive, a company that provides reception services to international miners. Xive also sells specialized equipment needed for mining. Bekbauov says he has stopped counting the number of Chinese miners who have called him to ask about relocation options, ranging from operations with 15 ropes to thousands. “One miner told us that only government power plants have limited mines and private ones will continue to serve miners,” Bekbauov told CNBC. “But most of the electricity is generated by government power plants, so the miners will have to move. It makes them insecure and desperate to find other places,” he said. Whether Kazakhstan is a destination or just a stop on a longer migration to the west remains to be seen. Arvanaghi is bullish in North America and thinks hashish there will increase over the next few months. “Texas not only has the cheapest electricity in the US but some of the cheapest in the world,” he said. “It’s also very easy to set up a mining company … if you have $ 30 million, $ 40 million, you can be a leading miner in the United States.”

Wyoming also tends to be pro-bitcoin and could be another mining destination, according to Arvanaghi. However, there are some major limitations to making the US a global mining destination. For one, the right time to build the current physical infrastructure needed to host the miners is likely to be six to nine months, Carter told CNBC. “The United States may not be as agile as other countries in securing these lost miners,” he said. Movement logistics can also be difficult. There is one lack of transport containers, thanks to the tail winds of the Covid pandemic. But perhaps the biggest question is the reliability of Texas’s grid. A storm that devastated large parts of the state in 2021 has revived a debate over whether Texas should resist its winter systems, a potentially costly project that could affect taxes or other fees for those seeking to enter the network. state energy. Recently, ERCOT, the organization that operates the Texas grid, urged consumers to save energy amid what officials called a unusual number of “forced generation outages” and an upcoming hot wave.

Responding to Musk’s criticism

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has established bitcoin mines, claiming it is bad for the environment. It is not a new critique. For years, skeptics have misused the world’s most popular digital sign for polluting the planet, while supporters have praised the virtues of bitcoin and its role in accelerating the growth of renewable energy. It is unclear whether the mining exodus to China will create or break the issue for bitcoin enthusiasts in the debate over the carbon footprint of the mark. The prevailing narrative, to date, has been that most of the bitcoin in the world is mined with Chinese intent. “From a narrative standpoint, it’s definitely an improvement,” Carter said. “But China also has the most abundant blocked water resources in the world.” The country offers significant vectors of energy from wind, solar and especially hydropower in the south. The Xinjiang network, for example, is 35% powered by wind and sun energy inputs. If all the miners end up leaving China, it means less fossil fuel mining, but it also means that the share of the grid in renewable energy mines will fall. This is why the question of where these migrant miners end up can be critical to the future of bitcoin. “It’s the biggest story of the year for bitcoin,” Carter said. De La Torre says they are looking to expand operations using green energy, a trend that has been going on for years. He says hydropower plants are generally cheaper than fossil fuels in most parts of the world. “Mining is price sensitive, so lower cost energy is required and lower cost energy tends to be renewed because if it burns fossil fuels .. it has extraction, refining and transportation costs,” the CEO explained. Blockstream Adam Back.

Each year, Lazard Investment Bank issues a breakdown of energy costs by source. His 2020 report shows that many of the most common renewable energy sources are equal to or less costly than conventional energy sources such as coal and gas. And the cost of renewable energy keeps going down. But there are restrictions on the use of crypto mining simply in renewable energy. Although the sun and wind are now the least expensive energy sources in the world, both power supplies face scale constraints, so there is concern about the sustainability of miners turning exclusively to wind or solar energy.

The next six months

Right now, there is not enough mining capacity in the whole world that is ready to absorb the Chinese miners diaspora. As they try to find a new home, we can see hashrates go offline and stay offline. In practice, this will mean that all remaining miners are more profitable over a period of time. Having more geographical distribution would equalize the global balance of power and also reduce the ability of any sovereign nation to co-opt or control the network. We may also see specific crypto-economic zones emerge in the coming months. “You will see that the jurisdictions are adopting a very favorable attitude and creating the equivalent of special zones to encourage miners to wait locally,” Carter said. “We are seeing it at the state level here. You will also see it at the national level, you can even see subsidized electricity for mining.”