Fiduciary Trust International Names Brian D. Conboy Director of Asset Management and Trust Council





NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – Fiduciary Trust International, a global asset manager and a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, has appointed Brian D. Conboy as director of asset administration and trust advisor. In his new role, he will manage and develop all aspects of asset management and lead a team of experienced asset specialists, throughout the firm. Mr. Conboy joined Fiduciary Trust International in July 2016 as Vice President and Asset Settlement Officer. He most recently served as managing director and senior asset management officer, responsible for managing complex trusts and assets in the organization. In 2020, Mr. Conboy was a finalist for the Charles B. Johnson Award, which celebrates the legacy of customer service of Franklin Templetons founder and recognizes an employee who best demonstrates superior commitment to outstanding customer service. Brian has proven himself to be an exceptional administrator for the individuals and families we are privileged to work with and we commend him for his well-deserved, continued progress, said Gerry Joyce, National Trust and Assets Chief at Fiduciary Trust International . The families we serve are in transition and the provision of a team of specialists ensures that their interests are protected and their properties are transferred according to their wishes. Brians ’understanding of our clients, their needs and the complexities often associated with asset settlement make him the ideal leader. Prior to his tenure at Fiduciary Trust International, Mr. Conboy was an associate attorney at the law firm of Eisenberg, Margolis & Maldonado, PLLC in Garden City, NY, where his practice focused primarily on asset management and planning. assets. Mr. Conboy, who is headquartered in Fiduciary Trust Internationals New York City, is a member of the New York State Bar and the Nassau County Asset Planning Council. He also serves on the Trust and Asset Administration Committees of the Market and Asset Taxes Section of the Trust and Assets Section of the New York State Bar Associations. Mr. Conboy holds a JD from the University of Hofstra, Maurice University A. Deane School of Law, and graduated in magna from Bucknell University with a BA in Economics and Spanish. Fiduciary has long been a leader in providing asset settlement services; Our dedicated team and expertise set us apart from our competitors, said Mr. Conboy. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue strengthening the depth and breadth of the asset management services we provide. Fiduciary Trust International continues to expand its nationwide teams of trust and asset management experts. Recently, at December 2020, the firm announced that Darlene Marchesani had joined as Wilmington, DE-based director of the Delaware trust administration and trust adviser. About Fiduciary Trust International Fiduciary Trust International, a global asset management firm based in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments, and foundations since 1931. With over $ 94 billion in assets under management and administration since March 31, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic asset planning, investment management and trust and asset services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries have offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA , Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit besimi i besimit.com, and for the latest updates, follow the Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @ FiduciaryTrust. About Franklin Templeton Resources of Franklin, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating like Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templetons mission is to help clients achieve better results through investment management expertise, asset management and technology solutions. Through its specialized investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities to its capital, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $ 1.5 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us further LinkedIn, Tweet AND Facebook. Copyright 2021. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos