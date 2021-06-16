Fiduciary Trust International Names Brian D. Conboy Director of Asset Management and Trust Council

NEW YORK–(WIRE BUSINESS) – Fiduciary Trust International, a global asset manager and a wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, has appointed Brian D. Conboy as director of asset administration and trust advisor. In his new role, he will manage and develop all aspects of asset management and lead a team of experienced asset specialists, throughout the firm.
Mr. Conboy joined Fiduciary Trust International in July 2016 as Vice President and Asset Settlement Officer. He most recently served as managing director and senior asset management officer, responsible for managing complex trusts and assets in the organization. In 2020, Mr. Conboy was a finalist for the Charles B. Johnson Award, which celebrates the legacy of customer service of Franklin Templetons founder and recognizes an employee who best demonstrates superior commitment to outstanding customer service.
Brian has proven himself to be an exceptional administrator for the individuals and families we are privileged to work with and we commend him for his well-deserved, continued progress, said Gerry Joyce, National Trust and Assets Chief at Fiduciary Trust International . The families we serve are in transition and the provision of a team of specialists ensures that their interests are protected and their properties are transferred according to their wishes. Brians ’understanding of our clients, their needs and the complexities often associated with asset settlement make him the ideal leader.
Prior to his tenure at Fiduciary Trust International, Mr. Conboy was an associate attorney at the law firm of Eisenberg, Margolis & Maldonado, PLLC in Garden City, NY, where his practice focused primarily on asset management and planning. assets.
Mr. Conboy, who is headquartered in Fiduciary Trust Internationals New York City, is a member of the New York State Bar and the Nassau County Asset Planning Council. He also serves on the Trust and Asset Administration Committees of the Market and Asset Taxes Section of the Trust and Assets Section of the New York State Bar Associations. Mr. Conboy holds a JD from the University of Hofstra, Maurice University A. Deane School of Law, and graduated in magna from Bucknell University with a BA in Economics and Spanish.
Fiduciary has long been a leader in providing asset settlement services; Our dedicated team and expertise set us apart from our competitors, said Mr. Conboy. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue strengthening the depth and breadth of the asset management services we provide.
Fiduciary Trust International continues to expand its nationwide teams of trust and asset management experts. Recently, at December 2020, the firm announced that Darlene Marchesani had joined as Wilmington, DE-based director of the Delaware trust administration and trust adviser.
About Fiduciary Trust International
Fiduciary Trust International, a global asset management firm based in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments, and foundations since 1931. With over $ 94 billion in assets under management and administration since March 31, 2021, the firm specializes in strategic asset planning, investment management and trust and asset services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries have offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA , Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit besimi i besimit.com, and for the latest updates, follow the Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @ FiduciaryTrust.
About Franklin Templeton
Resources of Franklin, Inc. [NYSE: BEN], is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating like Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templetons mission is to help clients achieve better results through investment management expertise, asset management and technology solutions. Through its specialized investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities to its capital, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately $ 1.5 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us further LinkedIn, Tweet AND Facebook.
