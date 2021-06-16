Mithun Chakraborty asked by Kolkata Police over controversial poll speech | Latest India News





Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) actor and leader Mithun Chakraborty was questioned on Wednesday by Kolkata Police for a controversial campaign speech during the West Bengal assembly polls. The question was practically held after a FIR was registered in Maniktala against Chakraborty. The complaint alleges that Mithun Chakraborty incited violence after the poll through his election speeches. Read also: Bengali witnesses worst post-independence violence, governor says The Calcutta High Court on Friday instructed Chakraborty to provide his e-mail address in the state so that he could be made available for questioning via video conferencing. The award-winning national actor had moved to court last week to drop the case against him. At Friday’s hearing, Chakraborty told the court that he had just uttered familiar dialogues from his films. The actor claimed that the words of such film dialogues were only amusing and that he is innocent and in no way related to any act as alleged by the complainant. The complaint against Chakraborty was part of his speech where he used dialogues like “Marbo ekhane lash porbe shoshane (I will hit you here and the body will sit in the crematorium) “and”a chobi chabi (a snake bite and you will return to a photo) “at a rally in Kolkata after he joined the BJP on March 7th. Read also: Not defects, but violence will weaken the BJP unit in West Bengal The complaint alleges that these dialogues were a cause for violence after the state poll. He has been accused of inciting hostility between different groups, of deliberate insult to provoke the disruption of peace, and of making statements that lead to public wrongdoing. The court settled the case for hearing on June 18, giving police time to question Chakraborty. Clashes were reported from several countries in the state following the announcement of the assembly poll results on May 2nd. Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee had said last month that at least 16 people had lost their lives in violence following the state poll.

