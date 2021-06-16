Unprotected by law, Asian domestic workers were hit hardest by Covid





A majority of domestic workers in the Asia-Pacific region have no legal protection, and as a result have suffered a major blow from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to International Labor Organization. About 61.5% of domestic workers in the region are completely excluded from coverage by national labor laws, while 84.3% are employed informally, the ILO said in a report released on Tuesday. High levels of informality and lack of legal protection have led to two to three times more job losses among domestic workers than other employees during the pandemic, the ILO estimates. “There is an urgent need to formalize internal work in Asia-Pacific, starting with the inclusion of internal work in labor and social security laws,” said Chihoko Asada Miyakawa, ILO Assistant Director General and Regional Director for Asia -Pacific, a statement. About 71% of domestic workers in the region have no legal restrictions on their working time and 64% do not have the legal right to weekly leave, the ILO said. A decade after the adoption of Domestic Workers Convention by the ILO, which is a United Nations agency, the Philippines is the only country in Asia-Pacific that has ratified it. The region has 38.3 million domestic workers over the age of 15, almost 80% of them women, according to the ILO. Asia-Pacific also has the largest number of male domestic workers, accounting for 46.1% of the total worldwide. Before it is here, it is in the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE

