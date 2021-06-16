International
Macao follows Hong Kong in closing its office in Taiwan
TAIPEI – Macao announced Wednesday that it would pursue Hong Kong in closing its representative office in Taiwan, a surprise move amid rising tensions across the Taiwan Strait.
“The Macao Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan will temporarily suspend operations from June 19,” the Macao SAR Government said in a brief press statement, without giving reasons for closing the office.
The sudden suspension came shortly after China on Tuesday sent 28 military aircraft, including fighter jets and nuclear-capable bombers, to Taiwan’s air defense identification area – its largest incursion ever. The Macao move also comes just two weeks before the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Chinese Communist Party and the 24th anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong by the UK
Taiwan’s Continental Affairs Council told Nikkei Asia that it regrets the Macao government’s decision to suspend operations in Taiwan.
“The Taiwanese government has done its best to assist the Macao Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan since it was established in 2011. We strongly regret that the Macao government made this decision unilaterally,” the council said in a statement. a statement.
“The Taiwan office in Macao will continue to operate and the staff stationed in Macao will continue to do their job to provide services to the people of Taiwan and Macao to ensure the rights and benefits of the people,” he added.
In May, Hong Kong also abruptly closed its Hong Kong Economic, Commercial and Cultural Office in Taipei. The Hong Kong government accused Taiwan of “serious” interference in Hong Kong affairs on repeated occasions, leading to irreversible damage.
Democrat-ruled Taiwan, which China sees as a vague province and has never given up the option of taking it by force, has been a supporter of the democratic movement in Hong Kong. Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen has condemned the arrest of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, voiced support for Apple Daily founder and activist Jimmy Lai, and in March criticized China for breaking its “One Country, Two Systems” political promise by changing Hong Kong electoral system.
Following the Seventh Group summit over the weekend, the Club of Rich Democratic Nations issued a statement showing the “importance of peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait.
The statement also urged China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, pointing to issues in Hong Kong and the treatment of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang. China angrily denounced this as an “unfounded accusation” and called on other countries to stop interfering in its internal affairs.
Taiwan’s presidential office praised the statement, calling it a “force for good” adding that “Taiwan will certainly adhere to its role as a responsible member of the region and will also resolutely defend the democratic system and will uphold common universal values. “
Following Tuesday’s incursion, Beijing said it did not tolerate foreign forces interfering in Taiwan’s affairs and should make strong responses to such acts of “cooperation.”
“We will never tolerate attempts to seek independence or wrongful interference in the Taiwan issue by foreign forces, so we must make a strong response to these acts of cooperation,” said Ma Xiaoguang, a spokeswoman for the Office of Foreign Affairs. of Taiwan of China.
US Indo-Pacific Commander Admiral John Aquilino said in March at a U.S. Senate hearing that China’s threat to invade Taiwan is “closer than most people think.” The admiral did not give a timeline but said the risk is growing faster than many had expected.
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu downplayed the threat but said Taiwan should be ready. “We do not really predict that a conflict, or a war will break out soon, but we are trying to get ready, regardless of whether the war will happen tomorrow, or six years later, or 10 years later, we have need to prepare yourself, “he said.
