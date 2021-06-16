Wednesday briefing: EU citizens should hurry to stay, say UK experts

Key story: Children and retirees may face difficulties

The UK Group in a Changing Europe is warning that hundreds of thousands of EU citizens have the right to rent a house, work or continue their retirement in the UK could be at risk if they do not apply to stay longer. June 30th. The group also says some who have applied but are still awaiting a Home Office decision, including children and retirees, may face difficulties with their status when trying to enter the NHS or travel. Recent official statistics show that 320,000 people are still awaiting a decision on their status.

Catherine Barnard from the UK in a Changing Europe said: In order to apply for established or pre-established status, all you had to be was a resident of the country before 31 December [2020]. But in order to be protected after 30 June, if you have not received the status, you must exercise the rights of the EU treaty which means that you must be employed, self-employed, a student or a person with independent tools. This can cause difficulties for people who have not applied such as children, pensioners or spouses of an EU citizen from a non-EU country. Older adults who have been in the country for decades may also not realize that the rules apply to them, Barnard said.

The next Minister of Borders and Immigration, Kevin Foster, urged those who did not apply to do so by June 30, promising that rights would be protected for those who are backward. “We have already confirmed that anyone who has applied to the EU settlement scheme by the June 30 deadline, but has not had a decision by then, will have their rights protected until their application is decided,” he said.

Poor hope from mixing medicines Oxford researchers hope a new combination of drugs could save the lives of hospitalized Covid patients who fail to produce antibodies to the virus. Without treatment, 30% of these patients die, compared with 15% among those who develop their own immune response. The Regeneron mixture of two laboratory-made monoclonal antibodies, casirivimab and imdevimab, binds to the coronavirus spike protein, blocking the entry of the virus into cells. In one trial, the use of the drug mixture saved another six lives in every 100 patients. Separately, ministers will announce that Covid vaccinations will become mandatory for care home staff. Ministers are also considering extending the requirement to all NHS staff, setting up a battle with staff and potentially leading to action against the government under European human rights law. More coronavirus developments on our live blog.

> The majority of the public supports a total ban on gambling advertising while three-quarters would like the restrictions to be tightened, according to a survey by the Royal Society for Public Health. She is urging the government to limit such advertising on TV, radio and the internet.

Socialist candidate Pedro Castillo has claimed victory in Peru’s presidential election after a final count put him at 44,058 votes ahead of right-wing rival Keiko Fujimori, who has claimed fraud and not been accepted. The result was yet to be certified.

Scotland Yard has said it will look into allegations that Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked, laundered and abused women and girls in the UK. Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend is awaiting trial in the US on charges including sex trafficking for Epstein.

A serious disease known as severe perkinsea infection (SPI) that kills tadpoles before they become frogs has found its way into captive populations in the UK, scientists have warned. It must have been carried to European tree frogs sold as pets. Experts say they should only be kept indoors to try to stop the spread of STIs to local frogs.

> Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva will meet today in Geneva.

Met investigation brands corrupt The Metropolitan Police have been described as institutionally corrupt and the forces commissioner, Cressida Dick, was censored for obstructing an independent investigation into the 1987 murder of Daniel Morgan. The private detective was found dead outside the Golden Lion pub in Sydenham, south London, with an ax embedded in his head. The Five Met investigations failed to provide a conviction, and concerns about police misconduct and links between corrupt officers and parts of the tabloid media led to the investigation.

Daniel Morgan, a private investigator, was killed in south London in 1987. Photos: Family material / PA

In delivering its findings, the panel has accused the force of raising concerns about its reputation over properly tackling corruption. The chair of the panel, Ms. OLoan, said the Met owed the Morgan family and the public an apology for decades of misleading statements about the extent and role of corruption and the withdrawal of legs. The Met dismissed the main findings and dismissed a call for Dick to consider leaving. The Home Secretary and the Mayor of London made it known that she still enjoyed their full confidence.

Israeli bombs respond to fireballs Israel has launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, in what the military said was a response to blazing balloons coming from Palestinian territory and launching fires. It is the first bombing raid since a ceasefire ended 11 days of cross-border fighting last month. The blast followed a march in East Jerusalem on Tuesday by Jewish nationalists who provoked Palestinian protests and drew action threats from Gaza, which governs Hamas militancy.

Tories inclined to the war of culture Former Boris Johnsons race councilor Samuel Kasumu has warned of another tragedy for Stephen Lawrence or Jo Cox if members of the government continue to spark cultural wars. Speaking after resigning two months ago, Kasumu said: There are some people in government who think the right way to win is to choose a war over culture war and exploit disunity. He described Boris Johnson as liberal-minded, saying there was a disconnect between the man and what people have invented as Johnsonism. He was always very supportive of the things I wanted to do. And I would actually go further and say that he was often more eager for me to go further, to be even more ambitious.

sports

Uefa has confirmed that some people are being treated in hospital for injuries sustained by a protester who parachuted into the stadium ahead of France’s victory over Germany in their Euro 2020 match. Benjamin Pavard admitted he had lost consciousness for 10 10 seconds. after the France defender got involved in a clash during the match in Munich. Cristiano Ronaldo became the all-time leading scorer in the Euro as his double marked a belated victory, won 3-0 for Portugal against Hungary.

Andy Murray shed tears after beating Benot Paire at the Queens Club, just his second ATP victory since August. England Women have been challenged in their bid to play in a fresh wicket in their Test match against India on Wednesday and will have to compete on a field used for a men’s game last week. Fans hoping to see golf the biggest brawl move from Twitter to the tee box will be disappointed after Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau pulled into split groups for the first two rounds of this week’s US Open. And the South African teams will be able to participate in the European Champions Cup from next year after the start of the United Rugby Championship instead of the Pro14.

business

Cristiano Ronaldo had a sudden impact on the stock market after the Portuguese captain removed two bottles of Coca-Cola during a Euro2020 press conference in Budapest, causing a $ 4 billion drop in the share price of the beverage giant. The fall contributed to a general price slide in New York yesterday and it looks like the FTSE100 will lose about 0.8% this morning when it opens. The pound is flat at $ 1,408 and $ 1,161.

