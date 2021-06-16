



Image Source: PTI / File Delhi prepares for third wave: 5,000 young people to be trained as health assistants, says Arvind Kejriwal As the Delhi government prepares for the third wave of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the government has an ambitious plan to prepare 5,000 health assistants. “In the first and second wave, we saw a shortage of medical staff and paramedics,” Kejriwal added. Kejriwal added that 5,000 young people will be given basic training at Delhi’s nine major medical institutes to become health care providers amid third-wave coronavirus threats. These health assistants will be trained by IP University for two weeks each. “Govt has an ambitious plan to prepare 5000 health assistants. 5000 young people will be trained by IP University for 2 weeks each. They will receive basic training at Delhi 9 major medical institutes,” CM Kejriwal. Application invitations will start on June 17 and will be a first-time first service program from the government. These moves by the Delhi government come after during the first and second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation witnessed a shortage of medical and paramedical personnel, and bearing in mind that the plan has been made. These health assistants will work under the direction of doctors and nurses and they will not be able to make any decisions on their own. They will strictly follow the orders of doctors or nurses. READ ALSO:AIIMS Delhi to resume OPD services from June 18, in phased manner READ ALSO: Delhi reports 228 new cases of coronavirus, 12 deaths Latest News of India







